SHERIDAN — Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheridan County health concerns decreased as economic concerns increased. County residents battled inflation while also seeing increased numbers in school student populations, tax revenues and American Rescue Plan Act allocations.
Here is a look at some of the biggest stories of 2022 in Sheridan County.
Election year sees political shift
Several Republican races went uncontested in Sheridan County, and voter participation decreased in 2022 from pandemic election numbers.
Statewide, Harriet Hageman beat out incumbent Liz Cheney for the U.S. House of Representatives seat.
Redistricting causes heartburn
Statewide redistricting conversations at the Wyoming Legislature caused major dissention and back-and-forth decisions until finally coming to a conclusive finish after several months, which saw the Clearmont area remain in the Sheridan County district instead of Campbell County.
Housing, land use discrepancies
City of Sheridan and Sheridan County commissioners listened to many concerned citizens over land use issues and housing study suggestions, and a housing land trust was formed. Land use issues arose when discussing the Freedom Ranch subdivision, a potential solar energy farm and open space requirements for developments, among others.
City, county contract with new EMS service
City and county elected officials agreed to nix contracts with Rocky Mountain Ambulance and instead have Wyoming Regional Emergency Medical Service provide EMS services for Sheridan County. Sheridan Memorial Hospital also contracted with Wyoming Regional EMS to provide services for the hospital.
Lawsuits against SCSD2 see end
Two local lawsuits saw their ends so far this year. Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips issued a summary judgment Sept. 22 in a civil case brought forward by parents of students in Sheridan County School District 2 who questioned the district's authority to implement and enforce mask mandates and quarantine requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the enactment of the rules were permissible.
Another suit against the school board and district by Harry Pollak claimed free speech infringement during a board meeting in federal court. A motion was filed in May to stay the case while an appeal goes through.
Clubs see statewide, national success
Sheridan High School's We the People 2021-2022 students earned a trip to the national competition held over the summer, and the 2022-2023 group won its eighth state championship in nine years in December.
Big Horn High School's drama students earned a state championship in December, the first ever in school history.
Student populations increase across county schools
Student populations at Sheridan College and Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 2 all recorded increases in 2022 despite downward trends nationwide.
School districts see retirements, hiring
Sheridan County School District 3 hired Chase Christensen to replace Charles Auzqui as superintendent.
Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride announced his retirement, and the board is continuing the search for his replacement.
Sheridan County School District 2 Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Assessment Mitch Craft stepped down from his position, and Kristie Garriffa replaced him.
District court sees new leadership
Fourth Judicial District Court longtime Judge John Fenn was sworn in as a Wyoming Supreme Court judge. Darci Phillips took his place as 4th Judicial District Court judge, and Benjamin S. Kirven replaced Judge William Edelman after his resignation.
Torres takes plea deal
Christian Torres pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder after accepting a plea deal where the prosecution amended the first-degree charge to second-degree. He was sentenced 20-23 years in prison for murdering his adoptive father, Edgar “Eddie” Jones.
Flooding, snowstorms and fires
Minor flooding occurred in June after heavy rains.
Winter came early for Sheridan County for the first time in a few years, causing delays and cancellations ahead of the Christmas holiday due to blizzard conditions and minus 20-degree temperatures sustained over several days in December.
Several house fires kept fire crews busy throughout the year, with one death recorded as a result. Frackelton's Fine Food and Spirits remains closed after firefighters responded to a fire at the business.
Best Western purchases Sheridan Inn
The Historic Sheridan Inn went up for sale in April and was purchased by the hospitality group that owns the Best Western Sheridan Center for $4.25 million.
Mental health sees breakthrough
Mental health providers throughout Sheridan County saw breakthroughs in yearslong attempts to establish a crisis stabilization facility in the region. Thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding, Sheridan Memorial Hospital secured funding through the State Loan and Investment Board for a crisis stabilization center at the hospital, and Volunteers of America Northern Rockies is seeking funding through SLIB in the amount of almost $2.2 million for a regional crisis stabilization facility. SMH plans for short-term accommodations, while VOANR's project would provide longer-term accommodations for patients.
Derived from work through community study circles in 2021, a National Alliance on Mental Illness group was officially formed to provide mental health support to community members.
Medical mergers, celebrations
Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System celebrated 100 years in Sheridan County.
Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center and Peak Wellness merged with Volunteers of America Northern Rockies in efforts to provide more centralized mental health care for people.
Sheridan Health Center merged with OneHealth after the Montana-based health center arrived in Sheridan.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital moved its primary care services to its downtown location, opened its transitional care facility and introduced robotic-assisted surgery.
Arts, outdoors see changes, upgrades
Dispersed camping remained a topic of discussion among outdoor agencies, with opening proposed solutions to public comment.
Father Peter Powell, a large contributor to the All-American Indian Days Miss Indian America Pageant and original board member of The Brinton Museum, died Dec. 15 at his home in Chicago at the age of 94.
Ucross Foundation opened its renovated art gallery and dance studio.
Queen Elizabeth II died and locals remembered her visit to Sheridan County in 1984.