SHERIDAN — Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheridan County health concerns decreased as economic concerns increased. County residents battled inflation while also seeing increased numbers in school student populations, tax revenues and American Rescue Plan Act allocations. 

Here is a look at some of the biggest stories of 2022 in Sheridan County. 

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, discusses legislation in Senate Chambers Monday, March 7, 2022, in Cheyenne. Kinskey is one of six members of a joint conference committee working on redistricting legislation.
Community Development Director Wade Sanner talks about the findings of a housing study done in Sheridan County during a city council meeting about a housing land trust Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Wyoming Regional Emergency Medical Service has replaced Rocky Mountain Ambulance as Sheridan's emergency medical service.
Sheridan High School's We the People team sports the state title hardware after winning the state competition in Cheyenne Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox, left, swears in Sheridan County District Court Judge Darci Phillips at the Sheridan County Courthouse Friday, April 22, 2022.
Little Goose Creek has risen several inches due to recent storms causing some flooding on South Coffeen Avenue Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
The Historic Sheridan Inn sits in the sunshine Friday, April 1, 2022. The inn is for sale.
Folks enjoy the opening of the Ucross Art Gallery Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

