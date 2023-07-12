Boot Kickoff Standalones 002web.jpg
Riley Panak, 10, came all the way from Joplin, Missouri to compete in her first ever Sheridan WYO Rodeo Boot Kickoff Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board kicked off Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week with the annual Boot Kickoff and Stick Horse Barrel Races Tuesday at Whitney Commons Park.

The Stick Horse Barrel Races started the event for children 8 and younger. Participants had to run as fast as possible on their stick horses around barrels and back to the start. The top three winners in each category were:

