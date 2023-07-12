SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board kicked off Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week with the annual Boot Kickoff and Stick Horse Barrel Races Tuesday at Whitney Commons Park.
The Stick Horse Barrel Races started the event for children 8 and younger. Participants had to run as fast as possible on their stick horses around barrels and back to the start. The top three winners in each category were:
Ages 4 and younger
• First place, Kasun Canfield
• Second place, Fletcher Foster
• Third place, Alaina Marcure
Ages 5-6
• First place, Jasper Edwards
• Second place, Leighton Stephens
• Third place, McKinley Canfield
Ages 7-8
• First place, Addy Bishop
• Second place, James O’Hara
• Third place, Adelaide Hoppes
The Boot Kickoff was held following the Stick Horse Barrel Races. Participants competed to see who could kick off their boot the farthest. The top three winners in each category were:
Ages 9-12 girls and boys
• First place, Aubrey Hartley
• Second place, Abigail Heid
• Third place, Cooper Baggett
Ages 13-17 girls
• First place, Eliana Grover
• Second place, Maxine Crawford
Third place, Lois Joneson
Ages 13-17 boys
• First place, Cole Connors
• Second place, Finn Stalick
• Third place, Oliver Baggett
Ages 18 and older women
• First place, Taylor Townsend
• Second place, Jessica Benedict
• Third place, Megan Sessions
Ages 18 and older men
• First place, Sergio Trocha
• Second place, Clay Morris
• Third place, Matt Lawson
A total of $1,330 in Chamber Bucks was awarded to the winners.