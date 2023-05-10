SHERIDAN — Summer may be right around the corner, but the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is thinking about Christmas Stroll.
It is time once again for area children to submit their designs for the 2023 Sheridan Christmas Stroll Button Design Contest. The theme for the 2023 Christmas Stroll is “Candy Cane Christmas Stroll.”
Sheridan County students in first through sixth grades are encouraged to submit their designs for the Stroll Button. Stroll Button Design entry forms are available at all county elementary schools, the Chamber office at 54 S. Main St., Kid Curious at 129 N. Main St. and online at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
The winning design will be chosen by the Stroll Committee, based upon how well it reflects the theme “Candy Cane Christmas Stroll.” The winning artist receives $100 in Chamber Bucks, their framed Stroll Button Design and Stroll Button No. 1.
Entries are due June 5 and can be mailed to the Chamber at P.O. Box 707, Sheridan, or dropped off at the Chamber Office at 54 S. Main St.
The 2023 Christmas Stroll event will be Nov. 24, the Friday after Thanksgiving.