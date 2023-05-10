Christmas Stroll Standalones 005.jpg
Track suit Santa gets in shape for the holiday season by giving pedicab rides up and down Main Street during the Christmas Stroll Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Summer may be right around the corner, but the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce is thinking about Christmas Stroll.

It is time once again for area children to submit their designs for the 2023 Sheridan Christmas Stroll Button Design Contest. The theme for the 2023 Christmas Stroll is “Candy Cane Christmas Stroll.”

