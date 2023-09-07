SHERIDAN — After receiving criticism during a public meeting last week, Wyoming Department of Transportation officials announced Tuesday the portion of Main Street between Alger and Grinnell streets will likely be paved and reopened the first week of October.

During last week’s Main Street reconstruction project meeting, District 4 Public Involvement Specialist Laura Dalles said the portion of Main Street currently closed — from Alger to Loucks streets — would be paved “in one fell swoop.” Doing so would have left the stretch between Alger and Grinnell closed up to a month and a half longer than originally scheduled.

