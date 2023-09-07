SHERIDAN — After receiving criticism during a public meeting last week, Wyoming Department of Transportation officials announced Tuesday the portion of Main Street between Alger and Grinnell streets will likely be paved and reopened the first week of October.
During last week’s Main Street reconstruction project meeting, District 4 Public Involvement Specialist Laura Dalles said the portion of Main Street currently closed — from Alger to Loucks streets — would be paved “in one fell swoop.” Doing so would have left the stretch between Alger and Grinnell closed up to a month and a half longer than originally scheduled.
The announcement was met with a great deal of criticism from those in attendance; criticisms included a lack of consultation with impacted business owners and impacts on businesses and their employees.
Those in attendance also urged WYDOT officials to request Oftedal Construction consider paving between Alger and Grinnell and then paving between Grinnell and Loucks.
WYDOT officials announced via email Tuesday, and during a public meeting Wednesday, that they had met with Oftedal officials and the contractor agreed to change the schedule again.
“Based on a lot of the feedback and comments that we got last week, we were able to visit with the contractor, Oftedal, and they have generously agreed to update their schedule,” WYDOT resident engineer Jake Whisonant said. “They’re going to pave through the Grinnell intersection as soon as feasible.”
Whisonant added paving will likely begin in about two weeks; the section of Main Street between Alger and Grinnell is currently scheduled to reopen the first week of October after the pavement has time to set and cure.
Oftedal has not yet set a timeline for completion of the section of Main Street between Grinnell and Loucks. However, Whisonant told The Sheridan Press that, while the goal remains to complete that portion by Oct. 31, it’s likely it will be completed later.
Whisonant emphasized the schedule could still change, as is the case with most construction projects.