SHERIDAN — The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty Board crowned Kylee Lamb, 19, and Isabella Yellowtail, 17, as this year’s co-senior princesses during the rodeo royalty stage competition Thursday night. Although Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty Board President Kerri Parr said this year’s competition saw a decrease in the number of competitors vying for titles, the two princesses beamed from the stage as they received sashes proclaiming their titles.
Rodeo royalty serve as ambassadors for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and represent Sheridan and the Western lifestyle in events across Wyoming throughout their year as title holders, explained 2022 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen Reata Cook during Thursday’s stage competition. Contestants vying for rodeo royalty titles compete in a horsemanship competition, personal interviews and the official pageant.
This year, Lamb and Yellowtail — both hoping to be crowned senior princess, which is open to young women ages 16 to 19 — were the only two contestants seeking titles.
Lamb, a 2022 Big Horn High School graduate who will attend Gillette College’s welding technology program in the fall, joined this year’s competition — her first foray into the rodeo pageant world — on a whim, after attending a Sheridan WYO Royalty horsemanship clinic. On the advice of her supportive boss, Lamb said she realized something about the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty competition: “This is something I could do. This is a good confidence booster for me.”
So Lamb set to work practicing her horsemanship, learning the reining patterns required for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo royalty competition and practicing working in partnership with her horse. After the horsemanship competition earlier this week, Lamb said she was very proud of her horse’s achievements.
Although she said she’s not ready to be Sheridan WYO Rodeo queen just yet, Lamb said she may continue to compete in rodeo royalty competitions in the future.
“Kylee is such an amazing woman…” Yellowtail said. “You can see the grace just radiating off of her.”
A rising senior at Tongue River High School, Yellowtail said she joined this year’s competition after enjoying the warm welcome she received from pageant contestants and organizers while participating in a previous competition, as a junior member of rodeo royalty.
As a Native American competitor — and an active advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous people — Yellowtail hopes to continue a family tradition and serve as a role model for other young women in the Crow tribe.
Yellowtail said she comes from a long line of rodeo queens and competitors; her great grandmother, her grandmother, her mother and her aunts competed for — and in many cases won — rodeo royalty titles. She hoped to maintain that tradition while competing for Sheridan WYO Rodeo senior princess.
Meanwhile, she hopes her comportment throughout the competition — from her horsemanship to her Western formalwear — will encourage other Crow young women to participate in future pageants and seek out different experiences.
“To come [to the Sheridan WYO Rodeo pageant] and deal with a whole new world — to step into new boots — it’s good to do that every once in a while,” Yellowtail said.
Parr attributed this year’s lower-than-usual number of contestants to challenges related to inflated travel costs and the COVID-19 pandemic. High gas prices are making it more difficult for rodeo royalty and their families to travel to different rodeos across the state, a requirement for the position, Parr said, while pageants, like many other events, are still working to bounce back to pre-pandemic numbers after COVID-19-related shutdowns in 2020.
Parr and other rodeo royalty coordinators are planning to gather this fall, working together to increase their numbers and ensure the competitions are exciting programs young people want to be part of. Parr said she’s committed to ensuring the pageant remains a great and growing opportunity in Sheridan County.
When the two contestants took the stage at the end of the competition Thursday night, pageant officials announced Lamb and Yellowtail would be able to share the title, serving as 2023 Sheridan WYO Rodeo co-senior princesses. Both young women received a hat band tiara — fitted around their felt cowboy hats by pageant officials — to begin their reign.
The 2023 Sheridan WYO Rodeo Royalty will also be honored ahead of the final night of rodeo performances at 6:30 p.m. July 16.