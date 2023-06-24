BIG HORN — Jeff and Rachel Nichols met in high school through volleyball. Jeff was a manager and Rachel played on their high school team in Utah as a setter. 

Now, the couple is married with a 2-year-old toddling around and a lot of pseudo-children involved in their second-year Blacktooth Volleyball club. 

