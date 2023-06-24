BIG HORN — Jeff and Rachel Nichols met in high school through volleyball. Jeff was a manager and Rachel played on their high school team in Utah as a setter.
Now, the couple is married with a 2-year-old toddling around and a lot of pseudo-children involved in their second-year Blacktooth Volleyball club.
“I grew up saying I want to be a coach and a mom and here we are,” Rachel Nichols said. “I’m personally a different version of me on a volleyball court. Being able to have that throughout the week pretty much all year helps my mental health; I come home rejuvenated from practice.”
The two have other full-time jobs — Jeff Nichols owns his own Farmers Insurance Agency, and Rachel Nichols is a full-time mother and part-time Big Horn High School volleyball coach. But the pull toward organizing their own volleyball club tugged heavily on the two during a conversation with former Sheridan Volleyball Club owners Jeff and Paula Bowie.
“They approached us and said, ‘Hey, we’re looking at retiring. We need a place to put our teams,” Rachel Nichols said. “It just all started to roll, so we took on the teams they had, and we merged with Clint Krumm with Bare Bones, so the three organizations became one…and ended up with 10 teams.”
The Nichols started with one team in 2022, then after acquiring eight Sheridan Volleyball Club teams and coaches, along with Clint Krumm’s Bare Bones club in the Tongue River Valley, Blacktooth Volleyball expanded to 10 girls teams ranging from elementary to high school age and one high school boys team.
The Nichols aim to create decent humans, with a motto of “person first, athlete second,” allowing their coaching staff to adhere to that motto while also creating autonomy to coach as they see fit.
The couple moved to Sheridan from Alaska, both growing up in Utah before Jeff Nichols completed a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hungary for a couple of years while Rachel Nichols played volleyball at a junior college. The two eventually moved to Alaska to allow Rachel Nichols to pursue a bachelor’s degree — a time she said was a means to play more volleyball, always desiring to be a mother and coach volleyball full time since she was little. The two married and moved to Sheridan in 2019.
On top of volleyball year-round, working on providing community members insurance and raising Matthew, the Nichols also remain active in their church from helping families move to recruiting future volleyball players. Additionally, the couple hosts an adult volleyball open gym Friday nights during the school year.
Friend and fellow Blacktooth volleyball coach Lelalelei Nomura said the couple never stops moving.
“He stays so active in the community. He never sits down,” Nomura said of Jeff Nichols. “When you talk to him or call him, he’s always somewhere.
“Rachel’s not far behind, supporting him, and vice versa,” she continued. “When Rachel started Blacktooth volleyball, Jeff was not far behind, supporting her and the business aspect of the volleyball club. Not only that, they greeted this new boys volleyball team, and half the boys are already looking at colleges and getting recruited to play volleyball in college.”
Nomura said the couple “stuck their necks out” and made the decision they were going to start Blacktooth Volleyball.
“Their actions really speak for themselves,” Nomura said. “Jeff’s texted me probably five times asking me if I want to volunteer at this and that. And they help people in their church move, like not a small move, like people’s whole houses.”