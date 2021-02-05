SHERIDAN — Twenty-three nonprofits have applied for funding through the Sheridan County Community Charitable Relief Program, which was set up last year by Gov. Mark Gordon to provide grant funding to organizations that have provided public assistance or seen a decline in donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gordon allocated more than $12.1 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to Wyoming counties and tribal governments for the program. All decisions on funding will be made at the local level, with county commissioners and tribal governments placed in charge of distributing the grant funds to local entities to have the most impact.
Sheridan County received approximately $619,000 to distribute through the program. While still a work in progress as county staff ask for clarifications and revisions, the initial applications for that funding totaled approximately $797,00.
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies had the biggest request — $144,835 — according to information provided by the county. The smallest request came from the Antelope Butte Ski Patrol, which requested just $600.
Organizations applying through the program include:
• Antelope Butte Foundation — $25,000
• Antelope Butte Ski Patrol — $610
• Big Horn Equestrian Center — $20,667
• Compass Center for Families — $71,662
• Sheridan Dog & Cat Shelter — $95,752
• Downtown Sheridan Association — $49,454
• Grace Anglican Church — $28,592
• Joey's Fly Fishing Foundation — $20,000
• KARZ Club — $6,303
• Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center — $38,403
• Raising Readers in Wyoming — $3,000
• Reproductive Healthcare of the Bighorns — $25,000
• Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue — $10,651
• Sheridan Community Land Trust — $2,623
• Sheridan County YMCA — $11,192
• The Food Group — $19,971
• The Hub on Smith — $36,784
• The Salvation Army of Sheridan — $96,077
• Tongue River Valley Community Center — $4,040
• Volunteers of America Northern Rockies — $144,835
• WREN Foundation — $14,455
• WyldFlower Learning Community — $10,000
• WYO Performing Arts and Education Center — $61,879
Sheridan County Administrator said those requests are still being refined and clarified by the applicants.
The county will host a work session Monday to review the applications and potentially finalize the distribution of the funds.