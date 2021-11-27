SHERIDAN — Visitors and locals alike enjoyed extended hours of the 26th annual Christmas Stroll, featuring the theme "Gingerbread Stroll."
Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO Dixie Johnson said her office sold out of Stroll buttons, this year designed by Harper Jacobson, by about 10 a.m. Friday morning.
“Right now we’re not aware of any business that has any left,” Johnson said Friday.
She added that while the Chamber usually sells out of the buttons, which allow holiday shoppers to potentially win prizes at local stores, that doesn’t usually happen until the evening of the Stroll or even a week or two into December.
“It’s unexpected and exciting,” Johnson said. “It shows that people are wanting to get out and participate.”
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber adjusted the Stroll to take place all day on the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year, while the Stroll again began Friday morning, kicking off the holiday shopping season, it also included a closure of the street for the evening.
Area businesses again offered free wagon rides, hot cocoa and other treats. In addition, children had the chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center both from noon to 2 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. Fireworks closed out the evening at 8 p.m.
Local businesses also decked the halls with holiday decorations for the Chamber’s annual lighting and decoration contest. Stroll attendees had a chance to vote for their favorites with a simple QR code. That voting will continue through Dec. 12 so keep an eye out at participating businesses.
With Stroll buttons sold out, Johnson noted those lucky enough to get their hands on one will have a chance to "Get Caught Shopping" even after Friday’s activities. The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Stroll Committee members will surprise shoppers at participating stores during the four Saturdays before Christmas. Those with buttons shopping at any participating Christmas Stroll business will have a chance to win $25, $50, $100 and $200 in Chamber Bucks just for shopping locally. The Chamber plans to hand out $5,000 in prizes this holiday season.
All proceeds from Christmas Stroll through the Chamber goes toward new and replacements of Christmas decorations for the Sheridan area.