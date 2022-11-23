SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host the 27th annual Sheridan Christmas Stroll from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in Sheridan. The Sheridan Christmas Stroll has been held the day after Thanksgiving for the past 27 years and is the official kick off for the holiday season.
This year’s theme is “Snow Globe Christmas.”
Each year, Christmas Stroll brings up to 3,000 shoppers to Sheridan. Sheridan’s historic downtown is the hub of the Christmas Stroll event and activities, but businesses throughout Sheridan County participate. Stroll activities include wagon rides, sales, in-store specials, Christmas carolers and musicians, winning Stroll buttons, free food and beverages, marshmallow roasting and more.
Children are invited to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at the WYO Theater from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m. The evening concludes with a fireworks finale.
Sheridan’s Main Street and Grinnell Plaza will close to vehicles from 4 to 8 p.m. for wagon rides, marshmallow roasting and food and beverage giveaways.
Each year Sheridan County students in grades one through six submit designs for the Stroll button based on the chosen theme. The winning design is featured on the buttons, and the Chamber and participating businesses sell the Stroll buttons for $5 each. Starting Stroll Day, and through Christmas Eve, Stroll button holders can check all participating businesses for the number that matches their Stroll button number. If found, the person with the winning button number receives a prize of at least a $50 value from the business.
Starting on Stroll Day and the Saturdays following Stroll through Dec. 17, Stroll button holders can “Get Caught Shopping” locally. Secret “elves” try to “catch” Stroll button wearers shopping in Stroll-participating businesses prior to Christmas. Lucky shoppers who get caught while wearing their buttons in participating stores win Chamber Bucks.
Proceeds from the Christmas Stroll help to purchase replacement Christmas decorations for the Sheridan area.
The list of participating businesses and a complete schedule of Stroll activities, entertainment and participants is available on the Chamber’s website. Programs are also available at the Chamber office, 54 S. Main St., and at participating businesses.