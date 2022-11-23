Christmas Stroll 008.jpg
Holiday shoppers enjoyed hayrides, caroling and more during the 26th annual Christmas Stroll Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will host the 27th annual Sheridan Christmas Stroll from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in Sheridan. The Sheridan Christmas Stroll has been held the day after Thanksgiving for the past 27 years and is the official kick off for the holiday season.

This year’s theme is “Snow Globe Christmas.”

