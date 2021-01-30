SHERIDAN — The 307 Discovery Center is re-emerging from a COVID-dictated period of inactivity with a new workspace dedicated to art. The nonprofit is hosting a town hall meeting for the community Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. to showcase the new renovations and brainstorm ideas for enriching young minds.
Sheridan’s only business that operates under the model of a children’s museum is generally known for finding practical applications for heavy-duty science concepts like the harmonograph, augmented reality sand table and a wall-mounted air pressure system.
Rick Miller often assumes the alter-ego of “Dr. Discovery,” complete with a convincing mad scientist outfit, to make ice cream out of liquid nitrogen. However, Miller and his team have always recognized they wanted to bring art into the fold to provide a balanced learning experience for visitors.
“They seem so different, but in a lot of ways, they are similar,” Miller said when asked about the connection between academic principles and the less-regimented world of art. “Creativity is essential both in art and as a scientist. A scientist may experiment with different elements or materials, and an artist does the same thing. There’s a lot to be gained by both of them, and it’s the idea that you can make a hypothesis and then go ahead and test that out. Your hypothesis can be about how you think your art project is going to turn out, and then you go ahead and see if it works.”
In the scenario of using arts or crafts as an avenue to test the feasibility of design and construction, the aesthetics of the end product matter less than the process itself.
“Art and science are elaborately interconnected,” agreed Ian Wallace, an elementary teacher who had considerable effort invested in the center’s launch in 2015. “I think that in the last couple of hundred years, things have gotten to a point where science gets a lot of credit for advancements, but we wouldn’t be humans without art. If you don’t have the two things together, neither one of them gets you very far. When both of them are in conversation with each other, that’s when humans flourish and we are at our best.”
“In science and in art, there’s a lot of room for the unexpected. Also, just because it’s been done before in art or an experiment, there’s still a lot to be gained by each person doing it for themselves and having that hands-on experience,” Miller said.
Knowing the strong connection between creativity and learning, Miller immediately identified an opportunity for his building space. While parents and educators undoubtedly recognize the value of an educational experience, the resulting mess of some projects is outright daunting and overwhelming. That’s where the new art room is likely to shine as a community resource.
“That space was already separated as a classroom back when it was a childcare center,” Miller said. “The history of it, though, is that before that, it was a hair salon. There was plumbing and water and sinks already there, so it really lends itself as an area that can get messy and then be cleaned up afterward.
“I see it as a place where kids can create art with very little restriction. Rather than being told in a classroom what to do or lead and guided, we want to just let them go through the creative process,” he continued.
Thursday’s town hall meeting at 556 Broadway St. is an open invitation to families, businesses, other nonprofits and those interested to tour the space and offer up ideas for collaboration. Snacks will be offered, and all public health orders will be observed. Remote attendance or private tours are additionally available by calling 307-763-7320.