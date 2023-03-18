SHERIDAN — Making scarves disappear and performing rope tricks have been professional magician AJ Longhurst’s passion and career for the past 10 years and he has brought that magic to the 307 Discovery Center.
Ever since 307 Discovery Center founder Rick Miller stumbled upon Longhurst’s booth at 3rd Thursday, the two have worked together to provide magic classes to children between the ages of 5-8, Miller said.
“We are happy to partner with anyone,” Miller said. “AJ has done a lot of things for kids through camps, so we offered him a place to host more classes.”
Longhurst’s magic journey started when he was a Cub Scout, where he learned a few rope and coin tricks. The path diverged when he took a break and started choir and acting. He returned to the magic around 15 years ago, Longhurst said.
“My first magic trick was when I was a kid and my now brother-in-law came and showed me a scarf trick,” Longhurst said. “I have been hooked ever since and read a lot of books about magic from the local library.”
Around seven years ago, Longhurst started teaching magic, mainly focusing on his classes at the Cam-Plex in Gillette.
“I do four classes a year there because I have an entire course of magic that has a bunch of lessons,” Longhurst said. “I call them wand courses and kids can upgrade from purple to green to blue to orange. They level up just like karate belts. I have been teaching there for the last five years.”
At 307 Discovery Center, focuses on the three keys of magic: make it fun, think of others and do your best. Each class also has a theme. One of the previous themes was upside-down art.
“While teaching the trick, we talk about the three keys,” Longhurst said. “If the trick is no fun, no one is going to watch it. We are thinking of others by thinking about what other people are seeing when we do the trick. Lastly, I teach kids to give their best and not do it half-heartedly.”
Every student is given a magic adventure pack. The front page presents a map with several jokes to tell. The middle pages include the magic trick, where the students can punch out pieces of paper to create the trick.
Once the trick is completed, they can take home the pack to teach the trick to friends and family. The back page features a picture to find small images. Along with going through the adventure pack, Longhurst plays a variety of games with the students and features a lot of interesting stories.
“It is very collaborative,” Longhurst said. “It is not just me standing there telling kids what to do. They get to create their own fun.”
Magic student Samuel Davis said he thoroughly enjoyed the classes thus far and loves to show his family everything he has learned.
“My favorite part is learning the trick,” Davis said.
Longhurt’s classes at the 307 Discovery Center run for five more weeks, every Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m.
“It is a great thing for the kids,” Miller said. “It is very hands-on, allowing them to learn a trick and tell jokes. They get to socialize with other kids and I am just happy to provide a place to do this.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.