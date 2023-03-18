SHERIDAN — Making scarves disappear and performing rope tricks have been professional magician AJ Longhurst’s passion and career for the past 10 years and he has brought that magic to the 307 Discovery Center. 

Ever since 307 Discovery Center founder Rick Miller stumbled upon Longhurst’s booth at 3rd Thursday, the two have worked together to provide magic classes to children between the ages of 5-8, Miller said. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

