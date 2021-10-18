SHERIDAN — Join 307 Discover Center for a mix of science and Halloween from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23.
Event organizers will have something for every age including a brain and blood sensory station, a gummy worm experiment, CO2 gas ghost bubbles, glow in the dark slime and a spider web craft.
Many of the exhibits will be open for use as well.
The cost to attend is $5 per child. Stations will be at attendees’ own pace and costumes are encouraged, though organizers ask they not be scary.
For more information, call 307-763-7320.