The 307 Discovery Center is reemerging from a COVID-dictated period of inactivity with a new workspace dedicated to art.

SHERIDAN — Join 307 Discover Center for a mix of science and Halloween from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23.

Event organizers will have something for every age including a brain and blood sensory station, a gummy worm experiment, CO2 gas ghost bubbles, glow in the dark slime and a spider web craft.

Many of the exhibits will be open for use as well.

The cost to attend is $5 per child. Stations will be at attendees’ own pace and costumes are encouraged, though organizers ask they not be scary.

For more information, call 307-763-7320.

