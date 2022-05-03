SHERIDAN — After three years of serving the Sheridan community, 307 Discovery Center will host a grand opening celebration May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission to the center is free for the day, but special offers will also be highlighted.
Activities will be inside and out and will include a bounce house, live DJ, free food, games and several experiments throughout the day such as liquid nitrogen ice cream, elephant toothpaste and more.
Professional face painting will also be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For additional information, call Rick Miller at 307-763-7320.