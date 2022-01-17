SHERIDAN — The 307 Discovery Center will host an outer space-themed event Jan. 22 from 5:30-8 p.m.
Children of all ages are encouraged to come learn about outer space. Activities will include painting a galaxy, making a constellation night light and entering the "space dome." Attendees will also get to experiment with the center's vacuum chamber.
The cost to participate is $5 per person and includes museum admission.
For more information, see 307discovery.org. The 307 Discovery Center is located at 556 Broadway St.