SHERIDAN — After three weeks of discussion, the Sheridan City Council voted 5-2 to approve a liquor license transfer from Little Goose Liquors to 307 Horse Racing Monday.
Nearly a half-hour of discussion preceded the decision with several community members expressing concern with the transfer during public comment. Councilors Shawn Day and Kristen Jennings later echoed those concerns and voted against the transfer.
During the council’s Oct. 25 work session, Police Chief Travis Koltiska cited statistics from Billings, Montana, showing an increase in crimes near establishments where alcohol and gambling commingled. The burglary rate doubled compared to areas without a casino, Koltiska said, while the robbery rate increased seven times.
That potential increase in crime was the primary concern of citizens who gave public comment Monday.
“Overall, I’m not a big person advocating for government interference in business,” Sheridan resident Tris Munsick said. “But, given the information Chief Koltiska has provided us regarding the crime rates going up in Billings in the vicinity of the existing gambling outfits out there…I have a really tough time seeing how this will positively affect that side of town.”
Jennings said she had “lost sleep” over the discussion, but she ultimately decided to vote her conscience and support what she thought was best for the city.
“I believe this could set a precedent for something we might not want to see Sheridan turn into,” Jennings said. “We don’t foresee Sheridan turning into Billings, but maybe Billings didn’t either.”
Day also voted against the transfer, saying he felt it was at odds with his values as a person and politician.
“When I think of the long-term health of the community…I do see the detriments of gambling addiction and alcohol as being a greater weight (on the community),” Day said. “My campaign was run on health, family and education, so this is in misalignment with those values as well.”
During the discussion, the council heard from 307 Horse Racing Chief Financial Officer Kyle Ridgeway and Chief Executive Officer Jack Greer. Greer said the weeks of discussion leading up to the decision had been “frustrating,” considering the commingling of alcohol and gambling in the city is not a new thing.
“Wyoming Downs was in The Rails (bar) here for several years,” Greer said. “There were no issues that I know of… This is not a new thing in Sheridan. This has been here…. For our part, we plan to run a first-class establishment with very professional employees and run a very professional business.”
Several councilors agreed there was some precedent for the transfer and argued it was flawed logic to assume the commingling of liquor and gambling would lead to an automatic crime spike. Councilors Jacob Martin and Aaron Linden said the city council could vote against the renewal of the license in the future if the transfer results in unforeseen increases in crime.
“I don’t perceive this establishment causing mass crime or being a detriment in our city of Sheridan,” Martin said. “…I don’t think it’s safe to presume that from these businessmen either. I haven’t heard of a bad track record, and I have no reason to believe they won’t run a responsible business.”
Councilor Clint Beaver agreed.
“(Alcohol and gambling) addictions are very real, and they’re very problematic,” Beaver said. “But to deal with that, we would need to go to the Legislature and have gambling made illegal again and have liquor made illegal again. But right now, we have the reality that this is the state policy and we’re going to have these things in Wyoming, and I don’t see a good reason to say no (to this request).”
307 Horse Racing will be the city’s only horse betting outfit with its own bar and liquor store. Currently, the city offers horse betting at Wyoming Downs and Wyoming Horse Palace, neither of which serve alcohol.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
The council approved the Burton Flats subdivision, which will subdivide 1.78 acres from 10 lots into 17 lots with a 22,187-foot outlot for open space.
The new subdivision marks Phase II of the Burton Flats Planned Unit Development, which was approved by the city council in the summer of 2018. Phase II involves development of the western portion of the property, which was formerly Highland Park Elementary School.
Prior to the subdivision’s unanimous approval, councilors heard from multiple nearby landowners who were concerned about how the new development could increase “density” in the neighborhood, which in turn could complicate things like parking.
“What we’ve got here is a higher density of people and units,” resident Dave Nelson said. “This is a way of sidestepping the R-1 zoning. There is no other thing I can make out of it.”
Patrick Schilling, speaking on behalf of the project, said the new subdivision was very much in the scope of the original PUD and said it should not “upset the applecart” on Burton and Avon streets.
“The applicant has done everything he said he would,” Schilling said. “This is just the next phase of a minor change to the 17 units…The developer is intent on his legacy in Sheridan and doing what is in the confines of the PUD with some minor revisions tonight. It’s perfectly in harmony with the city’s master agreement, the city’s plan and the need for single-family housing in Sheridan….This is a very simple proposition, and it should be an easy decision for the council.”
Mayor Rich Bridger, who lives near the development, said he did not share the concerns of many of his neighbors.
“I know I’m not going to make some of my neighbors happy, but I live right across the street from that development,” Bridger said. “The development so far has been very nicely done…(The developer) has done his due diligence to make a nice PUD out of that. So I don’t have the same reservations even though I literally live across the street.”
The subdivision was unanimously approved by the council.