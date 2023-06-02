SHERIDAN — Sheridan Pilots 307 will host its second Wings and Wheels Invitational event Saturday.
From 5:30 p.m., aviation and classic car enthusiasts will celebrate and fundraise for the organization while enjoying food, drinks, live music and an auction.
All proceeds go toward the Sheridan Pilots Association Fred M. Barton Scholarship fund, which enables qualified and committed local pilots or mechanics to receive training costs covered by the organization each year.
The event is limited to 250 attendees, and registration is required online at bit.ly/43CbTAl.
General admission costs $120 and sponsorships go up from there. Donations to the scholarship can also be made online.