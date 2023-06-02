Fred barton flying 1
Local pilot Fred Barton checks the flaps and airleron on his 1952 Cessna 170B airplane Wednesday morning at the Sheridan County Airport. This is part of a routine inspection to ensure that the airplane is functioning properly before flying.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Pilots 307 will host its second Wings and Wheels Invitational event Saturday. 

From 5:30 p.m., aviation and classic car enthusiasts will celebrate and fundraise for the organization while enjoying food, drinks, live music and an auction. 

