Today

Becoming windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 56F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High 37F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.