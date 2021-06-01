DAYTON — As a member of Tongue River High School’s state champion girls track team, Valedictorian Grace Sopko has spent a lot of time running toward a far-off finish line.
She always reached her destination but it could seem painfully far away at times, Sopko said. Her breathing became labored, her muscles became sore and sweat ran down her skin. At times, she lost sight of that far-off finish line.
But even when challenges seemed insurmountable, Sopko kept putting one foot in front of the other. It’s that determination that earned her statewide track honors a week ago. That same determination brought her and 32 other Tongue River High School seniors across the podium to collect their diplomas at the school’s graduation ceremony May 30.
For the past four years, the students of Tongue River High School have been racing together toward the same finish line, Sopko said. Now, as they separate to pursue college, career, military service and religious missions, she urged her classmates to keep on running the race no matter what challenges they might face.
“Whether it be athletics, friendships, work, school or our health, there are going to be trials,” said Sopko, who will study elementary education at the University of Wyoming this fall. “The race will get hard. You will be tired. We’ll all lose sight of our destinations. My advice to the class of 2021… and anyone at any stage of life would be to just stride it out. Take a deep breath, keep putting one foot in front of the other and trust you’ll be put in the exact spot you’re meant to be in at the end of the race.”
The race may take them in directions they hadn’t planned, and the finish line may change, Sopko said. But she encouraged her classmates to embrace life’s unpredictability in this next chapter of their lives and pursue unexpected opportunities.
“I know all of you can picture yourself being placed in a situation you never would have predicted for yourself, but you know it was right where you were meant to go,” Sopko said.
The class of 2021’s senior year proves they can still succeed even when life takes unexpected turns, Sopko’s track teammate Sydnee Pitman said.
“This hasn’t quite been the senior year we expected, but I’m sure looking back on this year, we will remember the things we accomplished and not what we didn’t,” Pitman said. “…Even though we’ve had our challenges, I know we’re going to accomplish great things.”
Steve Hanson, the high school’s social studies teacher and track coach, served as the graduation’s keynote speaker and shared some advice he was given as a young man.
“There are no good times and no bad times,” he said. “How you respond to the moments of your life will determine how you remember that moment.”
As the Eagles take flight and prepare for their next race, their success will come down to the choices they make and how they choose to respond to the challenges they face, Hanson said.
“You are the author of your life story,” Hanson told the graduates. “Make sure it says exactly what you want it to say.”