SHERIDAN — Thirty-four students at Sheridan High School have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams. 

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides motivated and academically prepared students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP Exams. Roughly 22% of the more than 2.2 million high school students who took AP Exams this year have been recognized as an AP Scholar.

