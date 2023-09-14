SHERIDAN — Thirty-four students at Sheridan High School have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams.
The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides motivated and academically prepared students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP Exams. Roughly 22% of the more than 2.2 million high school students who took AP Exams this year have been recognized as an AP Scholar.
The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on AP Exams.
At Sheridan High School, 15 students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
These students are Austin Akers, Olivia Ballew, Evan Feck, Logan Gilbertz, Annelise Hoffmann, Lilliana Kerns, Catherine Kuehl, Aidan Moran, Adeline Pendergast, Cameron Reckard, Kyle Rockwell, Aiden Roth, Nathan Sawyer, Gabriella Wright and Landis Zebroski.
Six students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are Sydni Bilyeu, Lincoln Carroll, Olivia Dannhaus, Peter LaRosa, Madison Miller and Garrett Spielman.
Thirteen students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams, with grades of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are Patrick Aasby, Eva Allred, Kayla Clymore, Anna Flickinger, Georgia Gould, Bae-John Heyneman, Isabella Kennah, Ella Kessner, Dillon Lemon, Sage Lowe, Caitlin Rodgers, Fabian Sanchez and Simon Tengesdal.
The College Board is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization that connects students to college success and opportunity, according to a press release.
AP provides motivated and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admissions process. AP is accepted by more than 3,600 colleges and universities worldwide for college credit.
