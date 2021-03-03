SHERIDAN — Despite the cold and snowy weather, 377 anglers participated in the Sheridan Rotary Club’s inaugural Ice Fishing Derby Feb. 27 at Lake DeSmet.
Participants traveled from throughout Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota to participate.
Buffalo’s Chris Harmon caught the longest fish, a 23 1/2 inch brown trout, for a $1,000 award.
No kokanee salmon were turned in for measurement, and a total of $4,100 in prize earnings were distributed to anglers for trout, perch and walleye.
In addition, $25,000 was raised to protect local creeks, streams and fish by funding Frog Creek Partners Gutter Bin installations in Sheridan, supporting mentorship for young anglers at Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation, and aiding in efforts to provide clean drinking water to third-world countries through the Rotary’s international project, Project School House.