SHERIDAN — When one visualizes a county fair, often showing cattle, horses or small animals is the thing that comes to mind. While that is a large part of the fair, the static projects are the foundation of 4-H.
The organization was first founded in 1902 in Clark County, Ohio, with the static projects. The club entailed highlighting home skills like mending garments and preserving food. It also involved being able to grow fruits and vegetables. The club is based on agriculture, with livestock coming later in its development.
“Looking forward with 4-H, we have to think about those skills we are teaching our kids that are going to lend themselves toward that sustainability and independence,” University of Wyoming Extension Educator of 4-H Youth Development Emily Swinyer said.
In today’s society, many have noted basic life skills are lacking. This is where 4-H comes into play, where mentors and leaders such as Swinyer are creating generations of respectable, hard-working individuals with life skills that allow them to be independent.
Today, members can create a wide variety of projects.
“Static projects are basically anything that is not alive,” Swinyer said. “These are things that kids have created throughout the year and the spectrum of interest levels is kind of endless.”
In total, there are 60 project areas in the state, ranging from aerospace to woodworking to cake decorating. Any project that does not fall into any of those categories is put into “self-determined.” This year, quilting will have its own division due to the great work that is put into the craft. Quilting has very different features than weaving, crocheting and knitting, making it unfair to put it on the same playing field of fiber arts, according to event organizers.
“It is hard to compare the two,” Swinyer said. “It is a totally different skill set and really they are not alike. At the state level, there is no needle craft. They lump all of that into self-determined.”
4-H Junior TK Enders sets his sights on not only submitting a variety of photos as well as his visual arts and leathercraft projects, but he also is completing a civic engagement project. He named his plan “Thank a Veteran,” and plans to make keychains, cards and melted bead flags to go to the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center to the long-term patients there. In addition to making a variety of gifts for the VA, he is also going to give a keychain to every veteran he thanks in public.
In total, Enders has been a part of 4-H for three years.
Intermediate Chloie Wardell has been a part of 4-H for five years, exhibiting quilting, veterinary science, photography, market beef, gardening, baking and visual arts projects.
For her veterinary science project, she is making a poster board detailing an embryo transfer in cattle. In previous years, she got to flush a cow and float her horse's teeth.
She also plans to make sourdough brownies and bread for baking and grow cucumbers, flowers and potatoes for gardening.
“It is just a lot of fun for me, and I plan to continue for a while,” Wardell said.
Senior Keira Benedict has been in 4-H for nine years and comes to fair with several armloads of projects every year. This year, she plans to be a part of food and nutrition, cake decorating, health, visual arts and woodworking.
In food and nutrition, Benedict will make an angel cake and will turn an older recipe of walnut cookies into a healthy heart project. She will make two cakes, one that is mixed media — frosting and fondant — and the other icing-based. For her health project, she is completing a poster board on Rett Syndrome, and for visual arts she is making a pair of feather earrings. Finally, for woodworking, she is making a decoupage. She burns the edges of the pictures and places them on the wood to make a collage of sorts. She has made several for her friends; however, she would like one herself.
After nine years, Benedict continues to bring her all to everything she does in 4-H.
“I watched both of my brothers go through 4-H,” Benedict said. “I saw how hard they worked and took after their work ethic.”
All of the 4-H members are put into a distinct category based on their age, from Junior to Senior, allowing for fair judging across the board.
As a whole, all of the work that goes into the various projects depends on the category. Members that are working on quilts like Wardell, for example, spend years piecing together bits of fabric to make a dazzling display. A lot of projects, like gardening and horticulture, take a lot of prep work. With gardening, members cannot just buy or print out a picture and stick it to a posterboard. They have to spend months growing their own vegetables or making a small fairy garden. This also applies to entomology in the sense that members have to collect a variety of insects to showcase.
Although there is a lot of emphasis on county fair being the end product, Swinyer pointed out the true meaning to creating these projects — the process of learning. The members can take on their own projects, failing along the way to learn how to succeed. “It teaches grit and perseverance, so it is not you versus the other kids in there,” Swinyer said. “You are presenting the product of you versus yourself.”
With this mindset, Sheridan County participants have excelled, bringing a trailer full of static projects every single year. Every year, Swinyer and her team bring down all of the projects that earned a purple or blue premium ribbon or above to the state fair in Douglas, Wyoming. Swinyer enjoys being able to compare local work with that of other counties.
“Static exhibits are the unsung hero of 4-H,” Swinyer said. “They are what started it, and the skills are what carries it. People always think of the livestock projects, but it would not necessarily be a county fair without static projects.”