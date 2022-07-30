SHERIDAN — When one visualizes a county fair, often showing cattle, horses or small animals is the thing that comes to mind. While that is a large part of the fair, the static projects are the foundation of 4-H. 

The organization was first founded in 1902 in Clark County, Ohio, with the static projects. The club entailed highlighting home skills like mending garments and preserving food. It also involved being able to grow fruits and vegetables. The club is based on agriculture, with livestock coming later in its development. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

