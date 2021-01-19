SHERIDAN — There were few surprises as the Sheridan City Council doled out $485,600 in General Purpose Excise Tax dollars to 19 nonprofit organizations during its Jan. 18 meeting.
Every year, local organizations, businesses and municipalities request excise tax funds collected by the city to fund capital expenditures, operations and sometimes wages. The excise tax — which used to be known as the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax — is an optional penny in sales tax approved by voters.
The council considered allocations that were averages of individual recommendations made by the councilors and Mayor Rich Bridger. Of the 20 recommended allocations, only four were amended by the council during the meeting.
Three of the allocations increased. The Sheridan County Juvenile Justice Center, a joint powers board supported by the city, increased the recommended $111,500 to its full request of $130,000 following a recommendation from Councilor Jacob Martin.
“I think, with it being a joint powers board, we should allocate our fair share,” Martin said. “I recommend the full amount.”
Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns’ allocation was also increased to account for a new recommendation made by Mayor Rich Bridger, who adjusted the amount once he discovered that it was not illegal for the city to give funds to the organization. Habitat, which was originally slated to receive $7,500, received $10,400. The organization requested $20,000.
The Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue allocation was amended from $23,600 to $25,000 as a reflection of the valuable public service it provides the city, Martin said. The organization requested $45,000.
Volunteers for America Northern Rockies’ allocation was adjusted from $3,600 to $0. The organization requested $10,000.
During the previous week’s work session, multiple councilors said the organization was on solid footing financially and was not in need of city dollars.
“Years ago, they absorbed Wystar, the drug and alcohol treatment facility in town,” Councilor Aaron Linden said during the work session. “At that point in time… there was a lot more funding that came to them — both federally and in the state…. I’m not here to say if anyone has a need for funding, but I think they have many other sources at this point in time.”
An attempted fifth amendment to the recommendations, from Councilor Steven Brantz, would have increased the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s allocation from $15,400 to $20,000. This motion failed following last week’s council discussions about whether the Chamber should continue to be subsidized with taxpayer dollars.
The allocations distributed so far, including $400,000 previously set aside for the Sheridan County air service, now total $885,600. This is roughly 72% of the $1.23 million in requests this year.
The highest allocations this year are the $400,000 for the air service, $130,000 for the juvenile justice board and $69,000 for the dog and cat shelter.
The air service and juvenile justice board are the only organizations to receive 100% of their requests. Phorge Maker Space, which submitted an incomplete application, and Volunteers of America Northern Rockies are the only applicants to receive no funding.
Other organizations saw large disparities between their requests and awards. The cat rescue received $20,000 less than requested, while the Sheridan County Historical Society received $16,500 less. The North Main Association received $15,300 less than requested.
Two requests remain unconsidered by the council: a $100,000 request for the Northern Wyoming Community College District and an $80,000 request for Impact 307. These requests will be discussed in more detail in a future work session, Bridger said.