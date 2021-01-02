SHERIDAN — A local nonprofit focused on providing training to early childhood education providers closed its doors at the end of 2020.
4Kids — Support, Achieve, Thrive, which has existed for more than five years, has trained more than 500 providers, impacting more than 5,800 children in the community, its staff said.
Those behind the effort noted that its founders and trainers felt they had met their goals. In addition, other early childhood education efforts have popped up around the state and will continue the work of providing quality child care and early education to providers around the state.
Such efforts include the work of the Wyoming Early Childhood Governance Task Force and the University of Wyoming.
The Wyoming Early Childhood Professional Learning Collaborative formed in 2020 is working to improve the opportunities for Wyoming’s youngest learners by supporting the professional development of their early childhood educators. Its model uses seven regional learning facilitators to deliver content directly to educators via local STARS trainings, online learning communities and individualized learning tools such as on-site mentoring and coaching.
In addition, the Wyoming Early Childhood Outreach Network at the UW is a partner in the Early Childhood State Advisory Council that was awarded a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families. That funding was to be used throughout the year to help the council use existing resources more efficiently; encourage partnerships among child care and prekindergarten providers, Head Start programs and state and local governments; and improve transitions between early childhood programs and school systems. The yearlong project includes the development of an in-depth strategic plan and a comprehensive statewide birth-age 5 needs assessment.