SHERIDAN —Wyoming’s Judicial Nominating Commission announced Friday three nominees have been chosen to fill the vacancy in Sheridan County’s 4th Judicial District Court: Mistee L. Elliott, Ryan P. Healy and Darci A.V. Phillips.
All three nominees currently work in private practice.
Elliott, a partner at Crowley Fleck Law, specializes in commercial litigation, while Phillips, a partner at Davis and Cannon, works in civil litigation, and Healy primarily works in criminal defense.
Elliott is a partner in Crowley Fleck Law’s Sheridan office. Prior to joining Crowley Fleck, she was a partner in the law firm of Lonabaugh and Riggs, LLP, in Sheridan.
Phillips joined Davis & Cannon, LLP, in March 2018 and became a partner in 2020. Prior to joining the firm, she worked for nearly 10 years as a deputy county and prosecuting attorney for Sheridan.
Healy joined Healy Law Firm in 2005 after receiving degrees in 1998 and 2001.
Following law school, Healy served as a law clerk in U.S. District Court, worked in Casper for Brown, Drew & Massey, LLP, and in 2004 was appointed as an assistant district attorney at the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Casper.
The vacancy is the result of former 4th Judicial District Court Judge John Fenn’s appointment to the Wyoming Supreme Court in December 2021.
Gov. Mark Gordon has 30 days to select one of the three nominees to serve as the new district court judge.