SHERIDAN — Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will perform Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” at the Kendrick Park Bandshell in Sheridan July 8 at 6:30 p.m.
The performance is presented by the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center with 100% local support and is free to the public.
This is MSIP’s first time performing “Measure for Measure” since 2000. Categorized by scholars as one of Shakespeare’s “problem plays,” neither neat comedy nor tragedy, audiences will be captivated by the way this play explores themes of power, class dynamics and justice through a modern and inclusive lens, according to a press release.
In its 51st summer, the company will perform in 63 communities across five states including Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Washington and Wyoming, making this the group’s largest tour to date.
Ushering Shakespeare’s immortal stories of life, love and tragedy into a modern era, MSIP is dedicated to preserving the cultural traditions of theater and literature through live, free performances every summer across the Intermountain West, the press release stated.
Whether in Bozeman or Birney, Pocatello or Powell, the public is invited to experience the magic of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks and the group’s free performance under the big skies of the West.
Shakespeare in the Parks is an outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture and was founded on the firm belief that Shakespeare belongs to everyone.
The company of performers, designers and staff work to connect communities, many of which are rural, to the arts in local parks and public spaces free of charge.