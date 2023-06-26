image
SHERIDAN — Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will perform Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” at the Kendrick Park Bandshell in Sheridan July 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The performance is presented by the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center with 100% local support and is free to the public.

