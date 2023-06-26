Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.