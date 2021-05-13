SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council received its first glimpse of the city’s budget Tuesday in a four-hour special session. This first meeting provided the council with a broad overview of the city’s anticipated budget situation in the next fiscal year and will serve as a springboard for future discussions, City Administrator Stuart McRae said.
McRae presented recommended appropriations of $55.06 million to the council. All recommended spending is pre-decisional and could change between now and final budget approval, based on council discussion.
The recommended appropriations are significantly higher than the $40.70 million in appropriations approved by the council in fiscal 2021, McRae said. But comparing the two years is an apples-to-oranges scenario. In fiscal 2021, the council budgeted for significantly less revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the city based its revenue estimate not on fiscal 2021’s budgeted revenues, but on the actual revenues from Fiscal 2020 — the last “normal” year for comparison.
The city has budgeted for $55.49 million in revenues in fiscal 2022, McRae said. This is in line with the actual revenues in fiscal 2020, which totaled $53.77 million.
The city has several major expenditures currently included in its budget, McRae said. These include a new fire ladder/bucket truck for Sheridan Fire- Rescue.
The FY22 budget includes $225,000 allocated for the purchase. $1.275 million from Fiscal 2021 has also been allocated toward the project, McRae said.
The truck being replaced by the department was purchased two decades ago in 2001 and is starting to show its age, according to Fire Chief Gary Harnish.
“The fire truck that exists today is not a bad piece of equipment, but it is not the fire truck Sheridan needs at this point,” Harnish said.
The preliminary budget also includes an allocation of $300,000 — $200,000 from direct distribution and $100,000 in General Purpose Excise Tax dollars — for relocating the city’s locomotive to a new and expanded Rotary Park.
“ (This) has been a point of contention with a number of citizens,” McRae said. “I’ve watched some of the feedback…so this will probably be something we will want to talk about.”
During a previous discussion on the locomotive project, McRae noted the $300,000 could be reallocated to other parts of the city’s budget if the council chooses to do so. For example, the $300,000 currently allocated to the project could fund four blocks of mill and overlay work on roads in the community, McRae said.
The preliminary budget also includes six new city staffers. These include a police officer and a streets employee — both are previously open positions frozen last year due to financial concerns; a superintendent for the Kendrick Municipal Golf Course — currently a contracted position; and three new positions: an assistant superintendent for the golf course, a division chief of operations for Sheridan Fire-Rescue and an information technology staff member.
The budget includes a 1% increase to the pay scale for all employees, according to Human Resources Director Heather Doke.
It also includes an additional 2.5% increase for all city employees who have at least met expectations on their yearly performance appraisals.
These increases, including associated payroll and tax benefits, amount to approximately $397,470 across all funds, Doke said.
Sheridan City Council will next discuss the city’s budget May 24.