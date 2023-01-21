SHERIDAN — Running a total of 3.1 miles, or five kilometers, can be a very daunting task for many; however, according to Sheridan High School cross-country head coach Art Baures, anyone can get to that point with training. Baures and Big Horn High School cross-country head coach Tish Cooper recommend taking several months to a year to prepare for the challenge.
“Start with walking and a great warm-up routine,” Cooper said. “You need to build some strength, and one method to getting there is through air weight exercises such as air squats and planks.”
Cooper highlights the importance of warming up and cooling down before and after every workout to maintain that progression, and slowly progressing to running. She said she has seen many athletes get impatient and end up injured because they did not have the muscle strength built up.
“When you do it right, it should not hurt,” Cooper said.
To be able to run long distances, Baures recommends running a mile, then walking a mile in around 10-12 minutes. He said he finds the most rewarding exercises are based on time and not distance.
Similarly, Big Horn High School track and cross-country assistant coach Cody Ball, also an avid runner himself, believes the majority of training should be enjoyable. He said he believes around 80% of the workouts should be fun and manageable, with the other 20% providing a challenge. He also stresses the importance of competing against oneself and creating small, achievable goals along the way.
“That can be very challenging for someone that does not run often,” Baures said. “You need to get to a point where your body physically can run and move and allow your lungs and heart to pump enough blood and move enough oxygen in the blood.”
When the athlete gets to the point where they can run a full mile, that will then progress into an ability to run continuously and not need to walk, allowing them to take on a wide variety of challenges, Baures said. To get to this point, Baures does not recommend taking more than a few days off at a time, especially for new runners. Cooper also recommends keeping track of one’s sleep schedule, nutrition and hydration when training for a 5K.
“It can be very difficult to train for the 5K if your diet is not great,” Baures said. “To gain some extra help, athletes at the (Sheridan) Recreation District and the (Sheridan County) YMCA are available to help.”
Ball said he found a lot of assistance from the running community in Sheridan.
“We have a really strong supportive community of runners in Sheridan,” Ball said. “I have been to the Bighorn Trail Run many times and runners are always willing to help each other out.”
When someone is at a point where they are confident to compete in a 5K, there are a variety of races throughout the year in which to participate. Some of these races include The Link — Partners in Pink, which occurs in October, Sneakers and Spurs, which happens during Sheridan WYO Rodeo week, and the Resolution Run, which occurs at the beginning of the year.
The Link — Partners in Pink is put on by Sheridan Memorial Hospital and is dedicated toward offering an outlet to the community to support cancer care in Sheridan. The race starts and ends in Whitney Commons Park.
The Resolution Run is hosted by the Sheridan Recreation District, where racers start and stop at the end of Thorne-Rider Park, looping around North Park.
Of all the races, Baures and Cooper recommend Sneakers and Spurs the most.
“The cool thing about Sneakers and Spurs is there are a lot of people there to help you with all different racing backgrounds,” Baures said. “The race starts and stops on Main Street right before the (Sheridan WYO Rodeo) parade, so you finish with a lot of people cheering you on. It is also well-attended with around 400-500 runners in total each year.”
One of the more intense races is the Wolf Creek Wrangle located in Wolf, Wyoming in the Eatons’ Ranch. This course offers a 5K, 7K, half marathon and 30K.
The Wolf Creek Wrangle is known for its wild single track and occasional bear sightings. The course also requires participants to climb over a rockslide and tree branches. The trails are left ungroomed and wild for the visitors. All of the proceeds from the Wolf Creek Wrangle go to Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns and their affordable housing efforts in Sheridan County.
“I do not recommend this race for someone starting out,” Cooper said. “It was the most challenging 5K I have ever done.”
When racing for the first time, individuals should just run for fun, the coaches suggested. Baures explains how making elaborate goals for the first run can deteriorate their love for the sport. He compares it to the students who hate running the mile. Students who took the mile out too fast had a difficult time finishing.
Outside of races, Ball takes advantage of the Sheridan pathways or trails such as Hidden Hoot.
Hidden Hoot is a Sheridan Community Land Trust trail, an organization working toward creating safe spaces to be with family outside. Hidden Hoot Trail runs along the Gillispie Draw and is between Hidden Bridge and Kendrick Golf Course on the west side of Sheridan. The trail runs for 5.1 miles, starting and stopping in the same location. Along the trail, visitors weave between lush and green areas into open spaces that provide a view of the Bighorn Mountains, according to the SCLT website.
While training for a 5K includes months of dedication, it comes with its rewards.
“Even if you do not reach your goal of the 5K, the process is so rewarding physically and mentally,” Cooper said.
Training to run long distances also is beneficial for one’s physical and mental well-being, as well as contributing to a higher quality of life, Ball said.
“You can gain a tremendous amount of confidence by just getting out and putting yourself up to a challenge,” Baures said.