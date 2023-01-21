SHERIDAN — Running a total of 3.1 miles, or five kilometers, can be a very daunting task for many; however, according to Sheridan High School cross-country head coach Art Baures, anyone can get to that point with training. Baures and Big Horn High School cross-country head coach Tish Cooper recommend taking several months to a year to prepare for the challenge. 

“Start with walking and a great warm-up routine,” Cooper said. “You need to build some strength, and one method to getting there is through air weight exercises such as air squats and planks.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you