RANCHESTER — Tongue River Valley Community Center will host its first race of the Valley 5K Summer Series Saturday.
The Ranchester Railway 5K race begins at 9 a.m. April 10. Those wishing to participate may register online at trvcc.org or by calling 307-655-9419.
The race also features TRVCC's Run Girl Run participants, part of the Wyoming Girls on the Run program, who 12 girls completed the program this week.
Cost to run is $5 preregistration and $10 on the day of the race. Folks may also pay $25 for all six races of the Valley 5K Summer Series.