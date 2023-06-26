SHERIDAN — At the start of 2023, David Madsen earned the title as Miracle Man at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area, withstanding temperatures between -30 to -70 degrees Fahrenheit for a few days before being rescued.
Madsen left for the Bighorn Mountains for a snowmobile trip Tuesday morning, Feb. 21.
“Dave left Burgess Junction with a full tank of gas at 9:30 that morning with a plan to ride several hours along snowmobile trails in the high valley along the western slope of the Bighorns between Burgess and Shell Creek,” Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area General Manager Dick Stillson said.
Before Madsen was on the mountain, a storm was raging, dropping nearly two feet of cold, light snow on Antelope Butte that Monday; however, Madsen believed the trails were groomed.
“Into the growing storm, David rode as far as the Paint Rock Warming Hut with no difficulty,” Stillson said. “However, as soon as he turned back he faced the prospect of traveling uphill against the storm.”
Madsen faced adversity, hurled off the trail with his sled, but he managed to get back up; however, he now found himself in the heart of the storm. During the time, Madsen dealt with four foot drifts and whiteout conditions, Stillson said. Madsen, then, decided to hunker down for the night, hoping that the storm would pass by.
“He scratched out a snow pit under his snowmobile and waited out the night,” Stillson said. “David had every reason to believe he would be found the following day. By staying with his sled on a well-traveled trail, he assumed he would be quickly discovered.”
With the onset of the storm, U.S. Highway 14 between Shell and Dayton was closed, so no other member of the public would be on the trail for a while.
“What transpired was another 48 hours of absolute torture as the winds howled (David guessed 60-70 mph) ushering in an Arctic cold front that sent the temperature plummeting to 30 below zero, with wind chills as low as minus 75,” Stillson said. “An unprepared human would quickly perish in these conditions.”
All Madsen had to survive was a screwdriver, a candy bar and a couple of hand warmers. To keep dehydration at bay, he slowly ingested snow; however, he had to be very careful to not compromise his body temperature. Despite his attempts, his body temperature slowly dropped by the minute; however, he was yet to fall to the cold.
“The morning of Friday, Feb. 24 dawned clear and bitterly cold,” Stillson said. “Two friends, Jordan Zink of Sheridan and TJ Larsen of Gillette had been thinking about a day on their sleds in the Bighorns. TJ was battling a sinus injection and Jordan reported the temperature in Sheridan was minus 24 degrees.”
Despite all the adversity, Zink and Larsen decided to go out anyway.
That Friday, Madsen was starting to lose his motivation to live, suffering from excruciating pain.
“At approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, Jordan and TJ were riding their powerful snowmobiles off-trail near Crooked Creek where Jordan spotted a dark object, the only blemish in a world covered in a blanket of white,” Stillson said. “They rode up to the object to investigate, finding 65-year-old David Madsen alive and conscious after three days and nights outside during the fiercest blizzard of the Bighorn Mountain winter.”
Zink and Larsen brought Madsen to the base lodge at Antelope Butte. Due to the storm, the lodge was closed due to the large amount of snow removal needed to open.
“It was a minor miracle that a handful of staff had made it to the mountain that morning to begin cleaning up after the storm and were there to welcome David inside for warmth, water, food and first aid,” Stillson said.
Shortly after getting Madsen to the lodge, Sheridan Area Search and Rescue responded. They slowly warmed up Madsen’s body. Madsen was eventually airlifted to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, Montana.
“Despite the severity of his pain and his injuries he remains extremely grateful to be alive,” Stillson said. “He may have some difficult times ahead, but David had proven to be a survivor when hope was all but lost and with the odds severely stacked against him. His tenacity and will to live in the face of the most brutal weather imaginable is the stuff of legend.
Certainly, David Madsen is a miracle man.”
Madsen currently is working to heal from the experience both physically and mentally, visiting the local wound clinic to care for his amputations.