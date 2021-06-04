SHERIDAN — Make-A-Wish Wyoming granted a playset wish to a local 9-year-old Sheridan girl May 28.
Freya loves playing outside and being near the trees, according to a press release. Freya’s idea for a playset, which now rests at her grandparents’ house, was inspired by watching a movie.
“We had a eureka moment and decided to ask for a playset with an elevated room because it would get the kids outside and exercising, which is really the best medicine for a kid,” said Camille, Freya’s mother.
When asked about the wish experience, Camille said that her favorite moment was “when the builder had just finished the swing set and gave us the go ahead to go play. All the kids, me and my dad all ran in and started climbing, sliding and swinging. It was so fun. It was really chilly outside, and nobody cared because it was just such a joy to get to play and explore the new playset.”