SHERIDAN — This year’s Sheridan WYO Rodeo ticket sales largely kept pace with last year’s numbers, with a total of 24,274 sold.
Rodeo board member Hayden Heaphy said a total of 24,369 tickets were sold in 2021, which means ticket sales were down by just 95 tickets — a negligible 0.4% decline compared to the previous year. A total of 24,859 tickets were available, which means 98% of available tickets were sold.
Heaphy said he was proud of the ticket sales this year with three days of the four-day event completely sold out. Friday and Saturday sold out three weeks before the start of Rodeo Week, Heaphy said, with Thursday selling out on Tuesday of Rodeo Week. On Wednesday, 94% of the available tickets were sold.
Over 85% of the tickets were sold to longtime attendees, as is common with the event, Heaphy said. But many first-time attendees visited the rodeo this year as well, traveling from as far as New York, Pennsylvania and Florida. Heaphy recorded tickets sold to visitors from 16 states outside Wyoming.
Those visitors mean big business for Sheridan County, said Jodi Hartley, marketing and communications director for the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.
“Our businesses really rely on tourism in the summer, especially with rodeo, to carry them through the fall to Christmastime,” Hartley said. “For many of our businesses, it is the biggest week of the year, and it plays a huge role in keeping them in business.”
Hartley said the chamber had heard positive reports from local businesses post-Rodeo Week.
“All reports are that it was great,” Hartley said. “Tourists were in a good mood and happy to be here. Hotels were full and people were shopping, which is exactly what we want to hear.”
One business that always benefits from a Rodeo Week bump in business is King’s Saddlery, King Ropes, Hartley said. Bruce King said Rodeo Week is usually his business’s busiest week, and “there is no comparison” between it and other weeks during the summer.
“It was great,” King said of business during Rodeo Week this year. “…Of course the ropes sell, but we also sold caps, T-shirts, general tack, hats and boots. Everything really. People were just ready to shop and spend.”
Heaphy said the rodeo’s ability to attract “top-quality athletes that participate in a well-run production” was key to bringing visitors to the rodeo and Sheridan County. And increasing the payout is key to attracting those athletes, rodeo board member Zane Garstad said.
“It is critical that we keep increasing the money available to contestants to help them financially and to keep our status in the top 50 rodeos in North America,” Garstad said.
Total payout for the 2022 rodeo was $431,122.80, which increased by 24% and $84,407.80 from 2021, Garstad said. Of the increase, $63,000 came from increased prize money, while the remainder came from contestant fees, Garstad said.
This year, the purse increased from $12,000 to $15,000 in bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, steer roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie-down roping, women’s barrel racing and bull riding. The prize money for the World Champion Indian Relay increased from $50,000 to $75,000, Garstad said, while the payout for women’s breakaway roping nearly quadrupled from $4,000 to $15,000.
While a quality performance is key to selling tickets every year, Heaphy admitted the rodeo was a place to build community and relationships too.
“The event is a place to meet with family and friends,” Heaphy said. “The rodeo is more than a performance — it is an event that people want to be a part of, and that is something we work at improving every year.”
