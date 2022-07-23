SHERIDAN — This year’s Sheridan WYO Rodeo ticket sales largely kept pace with last year’s numbers, with a total of 24,274 sold.

Rodeo board member Hayden Heaphy said a total of 24,369 tickets were sold in 2021, which means ticket sales were down by just 95 tickets — a negligible 0.4% decline compared to the previous year. A total of 24,859 tickets were available, which means 98% of available tickets were sold.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you