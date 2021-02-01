SHERIDAN — On Saturday, as Hisham Khan explored and played in his Batcave, he didn't have to think about leukemia. He didn't have to worry about his next visit to the hospital, his next chemotherapy treatment or whether he felt well enough to play.
He just played — like most 6-year-olds do.
The gift came from Make-A-Wish Wyoming, a nonprofit that grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses. The Khan family connected with the nonprofit while Hisham was receiving treatment for leukemia in Denver. He was diagnosed when he was 4 years old.
"It was hard in the beginning," Hisham's mother, Tahira Khan, said."Most of the time we were in the hospital and he couldn't do anything. It was hard for everybody. But it's getting better. It's still hard, but not as bad as it used to be."
Hisham is in remission and finished up his most recent round of intravenous chemotherapy last week — the last until fall, the family hopes. He'll continue with oral treatments until then.
"He is an amazing child," Khan said of her son. "He is brave and he is happy."
She remarked that even in the toughest of times, you wouldn't have necessarily known Hisham was sick. He had a way of making people comfortable and distracting the family from the hardships.
Hisham is back in school with friends after starting the year off at home due to fears of COVID-19 exposure. But, with the precautions schools in the area have taken, Khan said she feels more comfortable having her son with other children his age in the classroom.
"He was missing out," Khan said of the fall. "He's a child and I don't want to take that from him. He needs friends and to be a normal child."
The process to grant Hisham's wish began about one year ago. The Make-A-Wish team in Colorado connected the Khans with the Wyoming branch of the organization, then Hisham had to decide what his wish would be.
In the beginning, Khan said, her son wanted to see how Teslas were made. The design of the cars inspire him and he thought that would be interesting to see. But, in the end, he decided on his very own Batcave. Batman is, after all, his favorite character.
"Usually mommy makes the rules in the house," Khan laughed. "He wanted his own Batcave with none of mommy's rules."
The playhouse was installed last week and the Make-A-Wish team decorated it for the big unveiling Saturday.
Hisham planned to hang all of his Nerf guns on one of the walls in the Batcave and invite neighborhood friends to play. When the big day arrived, the 6-year-old did what young boys do — ran, played, shouted with delight and struggled to sit still due to excitement.