featured
A wild ride

A look back at a year in COVID-19 pandemic

SHERIDAN — On this date last year, many citizens experienced shock and uncertainty about the future following the first reported case of COVID-19 for the state in Sheridan County Thursday, March 12, 2020. Since then, a rollercoaster of shutdowns, statewide orders and vaccines have brought both division and hope, with an overarching desire for a return to normal seemingly just out of grasp.

Luca, left, and Liam Weber work on school work from home in April 2020. 

March 15, 2020

Sheridan County’s three school districts and private schools, under direction from Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent Jillian Balow, decided to close indefinitely starting March 16, 2020. Initial plans indicated potential initial opening April 3, but extended the rest of the semester. Schools pivoted to online learning, and early childhood education facilities were also closed. 

March 17, 2020

Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce facilitated collecting and distributing funds raised for individuals who lost jobs or hours from state-ordered closures through the Sheridan Area Employee Relief Fund. 

Feeding folks displaced from regular work proved integral in initial outreach, with The Food Group and local school districts providing meals for students and families in need. 

A citizen stands on a social distancing sign in front of the front desk at Sheridan City Hall Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The signs were paid for in part by the first round of COVID-19 relief funding the city received.

March 18, 2020

Gordon accepted national guidelines to social distance — which was defined as maintaining a 6-foot distance from others — avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and refraining from travel. Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist conducted press conferences weekly, if not more frequently, to keep citizens up-to-date about early coronavirus updates. 

March 27, 2020

Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act economic stimulus bill is signed into law by President Donald Trump.

At 11:45 a.m., protesters began to gather for a freedom rally at Smith Alley Brewing Company Friday, May 15, 2020. Smith Alley owner Tiffany McCormick recently spoke out publicly in response to a warning from the Sheridan Police Department concerning the brewery’s non-compliance with local public health variances.

May 15, 2020

While several organizations and individuals sought to support local businesses and those displaced from regular working or school hours, regulations caused division among citizens, as well. Even before mask orders came down from government officials, citizens protested the requirement for masks and other health regulations.

JJ McGinnis, a Sheridan College alumni, gives a heartfelt statement regarding the Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees decision to cut athletics at a meeting Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

June 26, 2020

After declaring financial exigency, Northern Wyoming Community College District cut its athletic programs except for rodeo.

Mitch Craft, left, discusses possible technical issues with board Chair Ann Perkins prior to Sheridan County School District 2’s special meeting regarding masks in school Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

August 2020

Schools returned to in-person classes and pared back in-person sporting events for fall and winter seasons. Anyone entering a school was required to wear a mask, and quarantine orders were set for those exposed to or testing positive for the virus. 

Kim Cannon, left, and Laura Lehan, right, place a mask on the rhino downtown Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Cannon and Lehan are part of a small community initiative to encourage Sheridanites to wear their masks.

Nov. 16, 2020

Sheridan County requested approval of a mask order from state officials Nov. 16, which was approved by the end of the week.

Dec. 9, 2020

State leadership — including primarily Gordon and Harrist encouraged county mask orders and eventually issued a statewide mask order.

Dec. 15, 2020

The first COVID-19 vaccine for Wyoming was administered in Cheyenne. 

Army veteran Kenneth Pawley receives the first COVID-19 vaccine in the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System from Assistant Nurse Manager Geo Gillett, while registered nurse Jessica Bettles assists. Pawley is a resident in the Sheridan VA long-term care facility. The Sheridan VA received an initial shipment of the vaccine Dec. 22, 2020, and began vaccinating veterans in its long-term care facility who were interested in receiving it on Dec. 23, 2020. 

Dec. 23, 2020

The first COVID-19 vaccine for Sheridan County was administered at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System. 

Dec. 27, 2020

Trump signs second economic stimulus bill into law, totaling $900 billon in pandemic relief nationwide. 

March 11, 2021

President Joe Biden signed the third economic stimulus package into law, known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

March 16, 2021

Gordon lifts Wyoming statewide mask requirement and allow bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms to resume normal operations. 

