SHERIDAN — A group of Sheridan neighbors hoped to spread Christmas cheer Sunday evening. Like most people in 2020, the group of neighbors living on Blue Sky Court had to readjust plans. Weather, however, won’t stop this group from completing its initial mission.
The area residents came up with the idea to light up the street.
“I just reached out to everyone in my neighborhood and said, ‘Maybe we should get together,’” Blue Sky Court resident Cindy Dunham said. “And several of the people said, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’ And so I’ve had people that have come help me fill up bags.”
A handful of folks came to Dunham to help her fill paper bags with sand and battery-powered tea candles. The neighbors with their bags, which were ready for sharing with the community Sunday evening, couldn’t withstand the wind gusts, so the group pushed the event to Monday evening.
Part of the inspiration for the project came from Dunham’s pup Turtle, who was recently diagnosed with diabetes and lost his sight within the last week.
Although he will not be able to see the lights, she hopes he and their neighbors will be able to share in the joy of a street lit up on the week of Christmas.
Dunham, a retired teacher, put up Christmas lights but not very many other people did.
“When I suggested we do this, they were like, ‘Yes, let’s do it,’” Dunham exclaimed, relaying the excitement of her neighbors.
“These are people that are retired, and that’s really cool.”
With the ease of the bags on display compared to the endeavor Christmas lights often become, Dunham’s neighbors agreed on the small, yet meaningful, gesture. Many residents of Big Sky Court are homebound and have been part of the group of citizens unable to see others during the pandemic. The spreading of joy through a light show, in addition to having folks from around the community enjoy the display, was exactly the hope Dunham anticipated sharing in “a neighborhood coming together.”
“What a lot of the people have told me is, ‘Thank you. Thank you so much for lifting me up out of this rut so that I would feel better,” Dunham said.
Dunham hopes to have all the luminarias lit between 6-6:15 p.m.
Each candle lasts around two hours, so those wishing to see the light show should probably pass by before 8 p.m., Dunham estimated.
“I’m really glad everyone can enjoy these lights,” Dunham said.