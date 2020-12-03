SHERIDAN — Over the holiday season, Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange Founder Carla Trier spends around 65 hours at the office and around town running errands for work. While coordination of foster family support remains busy year-round, Trier increases the organization’s outreach for the holiday season.
The Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange is a Christian organization that serves children in crisis by fostering community resources and supplies that help children feel safe, valued and loved. The It serves foster, adoptive and kinship parents and children on the intricate and volatile journey of foster care, according to the organization’s website.
Trier started the business in her home in 2013 and expanded into an office and partial warehouse over the years, providing home kits for families with new foster child placements that are often emergency situations.
“I do think she’s making a difference in the lives of young people,” Scott Foundation Director Jenny Craft said. “It’s in a simple and small way, but meaningful, and she’s there as a first response, often, when kids are placed into foster care to provide some of those basics.”
During the holidays, Trier compiles Christmas stockings for all children currently in foster care. In 2019, SFPE provided 544 holiday assists. This year, Trier anticipates an even wider range of impact.
For the first time in the organization’s history, SFPE organized a pop-up shop the day before Thanksgiving of LuLa Roe clothing, Famous Footwear-donated shoes, chapstick, facial materials, coats gathered and donated by the local Kiwanis Club, puzzle books and other items. For Christmas, SFPE hopes to partner with a local organizing Christmas gifts for Normative Services Academy, Inc. students and provide a hygiene products pop-up shop for them, as well.
SFPE provided 14 Thanksgiving baskets and 16 holiday wreaths organized by a volunteer with the local hockey team fundraiser, and will pass out adhesive flannel trees for families, a craft created by one of the daughters of a family who currently fosters three additional children.
The stockings provided to every foster child and Milestones Youth Home resident, though, is what Trier calls the “undertaking of the year.” Piles of donations — like movies, popcorn, cocoa and chapstick — await stuffing of stockings, which have a few more items added to the gifts this year.
“We did something this year called the pajama jam,” Trier said. “Several different places in town collected pajamas for us.”
WyoVision owner Adrian Katschke and his staff chose to become heavily involved, adding another element to the pajama jam. Because staff members had a personal connection with the foster system either in or supporting it, and Katschke knew Trier personally, the team decided to provide a 50% discount on eyeglasses for any patient who brought in one or more set of new pajamas for a child.
Katschke said some donors submitted up to 10 pajama sets without even taking advantage of the eyeglasses deal.
“It was fun to see the excitement in our office, which is something that I wanted to see is our employees get excited and get behind a promotion that would help others out.” Katschke said, noting the particularly hard year for everyone. “This is one of the better one’s that we’ve ever supported. We love what Carla does.”
Katschke hopes to find a similar organization to give to so WyoVision’s sister company in Gillette can participate in a similar project.
Individuals and groups contributing to SFPE’s cause see Trier and her team as an efficient, frugal leader in the community focused on helping others.
“She’s tireless in her work,” Craft said. “I’m not the programmer. I don’t have the connections with (Department of Family Services). I don’t get the phone call, so our way is to be able to invest in what she does by providing some funds so that she’s able to do things around the holiday times and again have those immediate, almost essential, items that kids or families would need."