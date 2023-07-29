SHERIDAN — Starting on July 25, Sheridan Community Land Trust invited the public to create the connection between The Link and Kicking Horse Trails on the Soldier Ridge Trail System every Tuesday at 6 p.m. for an hour. 

“We started looking at creating the trail about four years ago,” Sheridan Community Land Trust Director of Marketing and Development Chris Vrba said. “We were able to secure permission in March 2022 with the city. The Soldier Ridge Trail System is hard to get to if you are starting at the Black Tooth trailhead, so we plan to open up the whole trail system. It allows for a lot easier access.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

