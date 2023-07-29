SHERIDAN — Starting on July 25, Sheridan Community Land Trust invited the public to create the connection between The Link and Kicking Horse Trails on the Soldier Ridge Trail System every Tuesday at 6 p.m. for an hour.
“We started looking at creating the trail about four years ago,” Sheridan Community Land Trust Director of Marketing and Development Chris Vrba said. “We were able to secure permission in March 2022 with the city. The Soldier Ridge Trail System is hard to get to if you are starting at the Black Tooth trailhead, so we plan to open up the whole trail system. It allows for a lot easier access.”
Sheridan Community Land Trust Executive Director Brad Bauer brought out a contractor to rough the trail and provide a guide. Volunteer support comes in next. After the guide is created, volunteers use basic hand tools such as rakes to work in the tread on the trail. When the trail is cut by a machine, it becomes bumpy, so volunteers work to place soil on top of the tread and smooth out the trail. After the hour of smoothing out the trail, volunteers work to pack down the tread. To pack down the tread, Vrba and Bauer encourage the public to grab their bike or hiking poles, allowing them to bring out anything that is non-motorized to pound the trail down.
“We want to get it set sooner than later,” Vrba said. “If we do that, it is a much more sustainable trail over time, needing less maintenance.”
When completed, an additional 1.25 miles will be added, including an internal loop for those who want to take a quick hike.
Bauer encourages the public to come out and enjoy the sights and fresh air.
“There are lots of wildflowers blooming right now,” Bauer said. “Owls are out there and there is plenty of other wildlife.”
Sheridan Community Land Trust is accepting suggestions for trail names. To submit a suggestion, email Chris@SheridanCLT.org.
“Every trail seems to have a different system on how it is being named,” Vrba said. “As the trail takes shape, we will try to find a name for it and get a feel for what we are building.”
To follow construction of the new trail, Vrba recommends following Sheridan Community Land Trust on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.