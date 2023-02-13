SHERIDAN — With current unemployment rates hovering at historic lows, finding skilled, reliable workers can be challenging for companies looking to grow and thrive. AARP Wyoming wants to help by offering a webinar on attracting and retaining the age 50 and older worker.
The webinar will take place at 9 a.m. March 22 and is free, but registration is required. The webinar is a joint effort between AARP Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Wyoming Business Alliance to help unlock a segment of the Wyoming workforce that return to jobs at lower rates than other demographics.
“Employers across Wyoming need experienced and reliable employees,” Wyoming Department of Workforce Services Robin Sessions Cooley said. “Learning how to tap into this growing demographic will benefit both new and existing businesses around the state.”
“Any opportunity to partner with other entities to share information to help employers connect with workers in Wyoming is valued and appreciated,” Wyoming Business Alliance Executive Director Cindy DeLancey said.
Beyond the value of experience, older workers bring professionalism, interdisciplinary skills and a steadiness that can complement the attributes of younger team members, a press release stated.
Webinar attendees will gain insight on:
• How to leverage work experience to solve staffing challenges, mentor the next generation of leaders and build an age-inclusive, multigenerational workforce that positively impacts your bottom line.
• How to attract workers 50 and older as the skilled labor shortage continues.
• How to make your company welcoming to 50+ employees and more diverse and inclusive.
• Evidence-based research on what 50+ workers want and need from their job to feel valued.
• Benefits to your company of hiring 50+ workers
The webinar will feature AARP national employment experts Heather Tinsley-Fix and Carly Roszkowski. Roszkowski is the vice president of financial resilience programming at AARP, where she leads strategy and outcome development within financial resilience and the work and jobs issue area. She helps individuals older than 50 obtain and maintain the level of employment they need or desire by increasing the competitiveness of 50-plus workers in the labor market, improves access to all forms of work opportunities for the 50-plus and helps to eliminate age discrimination in the workforce.
Tinsley-Fix is a senior advisor at AARP, where she helps drive AARP’s focus on providing members and the 50+ with the tools they need to thrive in today’s work environment. She also focuses on employer engagement on a variety of topics affecting the 50+ worker. With a background in marketing, innovation and digital project management, Tinsley-Fix works with consumers, external partners, and academics to create educational programs and tools that inspire employers and Americans 50+ to capitalize on the value of experience.
You must be signed in to your AARP.org account or create an account to register. AARP membership is not required. Do not opt out of event-related emails, as you will be emailed a link to join the class via Zoom before the event.