SHERIDAN — With current unemployment rates hovering at historic lows, finding skilled, reliable workers can be challenging for companies looking to grow and thrive. AARP Wyoming wants to help by offering a webinar on attracting and retaining the age 50 and older worker.

The webinar will take place at 9 a.m. March 22 and is free, but registration is required. The webinar is a joint effort between AARP Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Wyoming Business Alliance to help unlock a segment of the Wyoming workforce that return to jobs at lower rates than other demographics.

