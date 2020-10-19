Today

Generally cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.