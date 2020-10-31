CHEYENNE — Ten communities in Wyoming have been selected for Wyoming AARP's first ever Small Dollar, Big Impact grants of $1,000 each, including a couple Sheridan-based organizations.
The AARP Wyoming Small Dollar, Big Impact grants are initiatives that recognize the assets and opportunities of our aging population with projects aimed at enhancing the livability of Wyoming communities, building a better place for community residents to live, work and play.
In all, AARP Wyoming received 23 grant applications with 10 applicants receiving a $1,000 grant to be used toward a quick-turnaround project benefiting livability in local communities.
The Story Community Library will use its grant, along with another $1,000 from its board of directors to purchase a set of Kindle Fire and Kindle Paperwhite e-readers which can be checked out from the library exclusively by age 50 and older citizens and those who cannot otherwise get to the library due to age or mountain weather conditions.
Sheridan County YMCA will use Small Dollar, Big Impact funds to purchase a rowing machine for the senior area of the YMCA. There is a rowing machine already at the YMCA and is very popular with users of the YMCA, as it offers strength training and cardio training with no impact stress. However, the existing machine is inaccessible for some who are unable or uncomfortable navigating the stairs required to reach the rowing machine.
Other winners included the Senior Center of Jackson Hole, Upton Chamber of Commerce, Cheyenne Tennis Association, Wyoming Health Fairs, Laramie County’s Kinship Program, Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, Star Valley Senior Center’s Salt River Center and the Age-Friendly Laramie program and Eppeson Senior Center of Laramie.
Awards from the Small Dollar, Big Impact grant program may be used to fund either a portion of an existing project or the entirety of the project submitted to AARP in the Small Dollar, Big Impact grant application.
Grant recipients must complete the project for which the grant was awarded within 90 days of the announcement of the grant award. Small Dollar, Big Impact grants, which are exactly what the name describes — simple, short-term, low-cost solutions that could have remarkable impacts on the shaping of neighborhoods and cities.
These grants are intended to support local response to enhancing the resilience of communities by addressing the local level livability needs. Priority will be given to eligible nonprofit organizations and grassroots groups that aim to improve one or more of the following “Eight Domains of Livability” which include — Outdoor spaces and public places; transportation; housing; social participation; respect and social inclusion; work and civic engagement; communication and information; and community and health services.