Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

SHERIDAN — AARP Wyoming would like to recognize volunteers in the community through the Andrus Award, the state’s top volunteer award for those older than 50.

This volunteer award recognizes individuals who share their experience, talent and skills in ways that significantly enrich the lives of others. Take a moment to think about the person (or couple) that does a lot for your community. Is it someone who volunteers at your senior center serving meals or in the community garden? Is it someone who advocates for older adults at the city council? Maybe they’re helping out at the local library or museum.  

