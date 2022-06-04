SHERIDAN — AARP Wyoming is accepting submissions for the Andrus Award for Community Services through July 15. The award recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich their communities.
To nominate a Wyomingite over the age of 50 for their service, go to AARP.org/AndrusAward. If your nominee is chosen you will be given $500 to donate to the charity of your choice.
AARP’s commitment to volunteer service can be traced back to its founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, whose motto “to serve, not to be served” has shaped community service efforts at the national, state and local levels.
Each year, AARP honors the legacy of Andrus with the AARP Wyoming Andrus Award for Community Service.
The annual Andrus Award for Community Service is AARP’s most prestigious and visible volunteer award. It recognizes individuals using their volunteer time to further AARP’s purpose, vision and commitment to service while inspiring others to volunteer.
Only one Wyoming volunteer — or couple performing volunteering together — can receive the award each year.
AARP Wyoming convenes a Selection Committee to ensure diverse perspectives and to review all nominations.
For the last three years, AARP Wyoming has named two or three finalists for the state award, then asked the public to vote for their favorite finalist by “liking” and “sharing” a video of each posted on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page.
The inclusion of community-level AARP volunteers as well as community organizations is encouraged.
Although the AARP National Office provides guidance for the Andrus Award for Community Service, the selection of the award recipient is at the sole discretion of AARP Wyoming.