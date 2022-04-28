SHERIDAN — Property tax relief for Wyoming citizens weighed heavily on the minds of lawmakers during the 2022 legislative session, leading to the funding of the Property Tax Refund Program. On May 4 at 3:30 p.m., AARP Wyoming will host a teletown hall with state Senate President Dan Dockstader and Wyoming State Department of Revenue Director Brenda Henson to discuss the Wyoming Property Tax Refund process, who can take part in the program, as well as a general overview of why the Legislature passed the measure in 2022.
AARP Wyoming will dial out to a segment of its membership starting around 3:25 p.m. May 4. If you do not receive a call, but wish to join the presentation, call 1-855-274-1448. Wyoming’s Property Tax Relief Refund program’s website went live April 15, allowing residents to apply for 2021 refunds until June 6.
For more information, including a program brochure, a property tax refund application, information on median household income and property tax calculations, see the Department of Revenue’s website, revenue.wyo.gov.
For more information on the teletown hall, contact Tom Lacock at 307-432-5802 or tlacock@aarp.org.