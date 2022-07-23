SHERIDAN — AARP Wyoming invites the community to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,” a documentary telling the story of a World War II American prisoner of war through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs-based filmmaker.
The screening of the film will take place at 6:45 p.m. July 27 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with a live question and answer session with the filmmakers after the movie. AARP Wyoming will provide free popcorn and a small drink to all who attend.
Filmmaker Mark Pedri had never heard his grandfather’s story despite spending nearly every day together for 10 years. It wasn’t until after his grandfather's death that Pedri found an archive of old photos, letters and documents detailing his grandfather's journey as a prisoner of war in World War II. The discovery inspired Pedri to bike more than 500 miles across Europe, following the original prisoner of war transportation routes, in an effort to tell his grandfather’s story and better understand the man who helped raise him.