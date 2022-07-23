WYO Stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — AARP Wyoming invites the community to a free screening of “Dear Sirs,” a documentary telling the story of a World War II American prisoner of war through the eyes of his grandson, a Rock Springs-based filmmaker.

The screening of the film will take place at 6:45 p.m. July 27 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with a live question and answer session with the filmmakers after the movie. AARP Wyoming will provide free popcorn and a small drink to all who attend.

Recommended for you