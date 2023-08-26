SHERIDAN — The time is now to vote for Wyoming’s top volunteer older than the age of 50. Sandra Kovach of Cheyenne, Sheridan’s Judy Hayworth and Scott Veatch of Casper have been named the finalists for the 2023 AARP Wyoming Andrus Award.
Voting may be done on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook (facebook.com/aarpwy) page by offering a like, share, or comment on the video of your favorite finalist.
About the nominees
Sandra Kovach of Cheyenne has been part of Cheyenne’s AARP community team since 1986. A former treasurer of the Cheyenne afternoon community group, she helped organize meetings at the Laramie County Library, balanced the books, and sent in required reports to the AARP national office. More recently, Kovach has carved out a niche in helping to call community members to let them know when the group is meeting and connecting to members. Kovach even provides refreshments for community group meetings and is a constant presence at AARP events in Cheyenne, such as picnics, movies, and fraud prevention presentations.
Don Morris of Cheyenne nominated Sandra and stated in his nomination form, “Her input makes a person expand their thoughts to how they can include everyone, even the young.”
Judy Hayworth spends her time volunteering in several venues around Sheridan. Hayworth offers a kind and friendly face to those in the Surgical Waiting Room of Sheridan’s Memorial Hospital. Hayworth is a member of the hospital’s auxiliary where she does everything from decorating Christmas trees to helping the hospital foundation with mailings.
When not at the hospital, Hayworth is a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer working with families. In her role, Hayworth is appointed by judges to act as an advocate in the best interest of children who are involved in court proceedings.
The Hub on Smith is Sheridan’s Senior Center, and Hayworth is a familiar face around the center, volunteering at mealtime, carrying trays, cleaning tables, or even serving water and coffee to patrons. Finally, Hayworth volunteers with the WYO Theater in Sheridan as an usher.
She supports AARP aging by providing input on how older people look at aging versus how a younger group of 50-plus look at things. Her input makes a person expand their thoughts to how they can include everyone, even the young!
“Judy is very balanced in all her volunteer work,” wrote Stella Montano, who nominated Hayworth. “Everyone she talks to feels like they are the most important person in
the world. Judy has the ability to calm people. If you need help, ask Judy.”
Scott Veatch of Casper’s volunteer service came from personal hardship. After his wife, Mona, was diagnosed with dementia in 2007, Veatch decided to blog what would be his family’s 14-year battle with dementia. The blog, called, “I’m Going to Courage,” documented what it was to bear witness to Mona’s decline to the point where he decided he was unable to care for Mona on his own and had to find skilled nursing home care.
“Through it all, he wrote about love, and hope, bragging about his wife and vulnerably sharing their experiences with dementia,” wrote Crystal Morse, who nominated Veatch.
Morse met Veatch through Mountain-Pacific Quality Health’s Patient and Family Advisory Council, where he uses his personal and professional experience in health care to offer support and appreciation for healthcare professionals as well as the manner in which patients are cared for. Through his work on the Patient and Family Advisory Council, Veatch helped develop The #KindnessRX Campaign, which sought to provide hope and positivity to healthcare professionals during the pandemic. Veatch helped launch the campaign, develop its logo, and even appeared in the first two videos in which he thanked the director of environmental services, and a certified nursing assistant (CNA) from the facility in which his wife received care.
About the Andrus Award:
The annual Andrus Award for Community Service is AARP’s most prestigious and visible volunteer award. It recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent, and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP’s purpose, vision, and commitment to volunteer service, and that inspire others to volunteer. Only one Wyoming volunteer (or couple performing service together) can receive the Award.
AARP Wyoming Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:
• Nominee must be 50 years or older.
• The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.
• The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.
• The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.
• Partisan political achievements, accomplishments, or service may not be considered.
• Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.
• Previous Andrus Award recipients are not eligible.
• Volunteers serving on the Andrus Award selection committee are not eligible.
• AARP staff members are not eligible.
• This is not a posthumous award.