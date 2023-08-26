SHERIDAN — The time is now to vote for Wyoming’s top volunteer older than the age of 50. Sandra Kovach of Cheyenne, Sheridan’s Judy Hayworth and Scott Veatch of Casper have been named the finalists for the 2023 AARP Wyoming Andrus Award.

Voting may be done on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook (facebook.com/aarpwy) page by offering a like, share, or comment on the video of your favorite finalist.

