04-25-22 SENIORS volunteer week 2web.jpg
Buy Now

From left, Clarence Montano and Wayne Schatz volunteer with a community food drive in Sheridan March 1, 2022.

 Courtesy photo | Stella Montano

CHEYENNE — AARP Wyoming is asking the public for help in honoring Wyoming’s top volunteer older than 50. The nominees are Bernie Horst of Laramie, Wayne Schatz of Sheridan and Ed Strader from Cheyenne.

The annual Andrus Award for Community Service is AARP’s most prestigious and visible volunteer award. It recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP’s purpose, vision and commitment to volunteer service and that inspire others to volunteer. Only one Wyoming volunteer — or couple performing service together — can receive the award. 

Tags

Recommended for you