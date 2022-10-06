CHEYENNE — AARP Wyoming is asking the public for help in honoring Wyoming’s top volunteer older than 50. The nominees are Bernie Horst of Laramie, Wayne Schatz of Sheridan and Ed Strader from Cheyenne.
The annual Andrus Award for Community Service is AARP’s most prestigious and visible volunteer award. It recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP’s purpose, vision and commitment to volunteer service and that inspire others to volunteer. Only one Wyoming volunteer — or couple performing service together — can receive the award.
“I am so impressed with this group of finalists,” said AARP State Director Sam Shumway. “There can be little doubt that Ed, Bernie and Wayne have tremendous impact in their communities and their state. It feels great to be able to honor them.”
AARP Wyoming has received several nominations for the Andrus Award and has whittled an impressive list of nominees down to three finalists. For the last three years, AARP Wyoming has named three finalists for the state award, then asked the public to vote for their favorites finalist by liking and sharing a video of their favorite nominee posted on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page.
The voting started Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 7 with a winner named during AARP Wyoming’s Volunteer Banquet in Casper Oct. 14. AARP Wyoming will make a $500 donation to a nonprofit in the name of the person who nominated the Andrus Award winner.
Sheridan’s Wayne Schatz is no stranger to volunteering for AARP or various other groups in Sheridan County. The longtime Sheridan-area educator spent six years on the AARP Wyoming Executive Council and is a key member of the Sheridan Community Action Team. He was nominated for the Andrus Award by Stella Montano, one of the leaders of the Sheridan Community Action Team.
According to Montano, Schatz has coordinated numerous AARP activities in the last few years, including the group’s Movies for Grown-ups series, which seeks to root out social isolation; the Souper Bowl food drive in Sheridan County; and local Shred Fests, which are designed to fight fraud by shredding old paper that may contain personal information. Schatz also supported the Sheridan veterans golf tournament; the group’s 3rd Thursday events; the annual Christmas Stroll, an emergency preparedness workshop and more.
When not volunteering through AARP, Schatz gives his time as Sheridan County School District 2 board trustee where he has served the last 10 years. A former educator in the school district, Schatz has served as executive director of the Wyoming Retired Educators Association and has had some role in the group for the last 35 years.
Wayne has acted as a Boy Scoutmaster and leader for 20 years, a commissioner in the Greater Wyoming Council of Boy Scouts and is a Northeast Wyoming Youth Church leader. Schatz also visits residents at the Sheridan County Hospice. Schatz also volunteers in a number of capacities at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.