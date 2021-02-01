CHEYENNE — AARP Wyoming members are invited to take part in a regional trivia night, along with AARP members in Montana and Utah at 7 p.m. Feb. 11.
The live trivia event will see teams compete against one another on a variety of topics, such as pop culture, sports, history and even some AARP-related questions. Individuals are encouraged to register as participants who register will be randomly assigned to a team once you join the game. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team at the end of the night.
The event is free, but registration is required to receive a link to join the event on Zoom. To register, see aarp.cvent.com/mtntrivia_wy0211. When registering, participants are asked not to opt-out of CVent emails as those emails will be used to send you a link to the game on the day of the event.
“We are partnering with our state offices in Utah and Montana for a Trivia Night bi-monthly,” said AARP Wyoming Associate State Director for Outreach Tanya Johnson. “This has been a great chance to get to know our friends in other states, have a great time testing our knowledge and share a few laughs.”
For more information, contact Johnson by emailing tajohnson@aarp.org or calling 307-432-5810.