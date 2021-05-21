CHEYENNE — AARP Wyoming seeks nominations for The Ethel Percy Andrus Award, the state’s premier award for volunteers age 50 and older in the state.
The annual Andrus Award for Community Service is AARP’s most prestigious and visible volunteer award. It recognizes individuals who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich their communities in ways that are consistent with AARP’s purpose, vision and commitment to volunteer service, and that inspire others to volunteer. Only one volunteer per state (or couple performing service together) can receive the award.
To nominate someone for the Andrus Community Service Award, use the webform available here: The nomination period opened on May 1 and runs through July 15.
“There is no greater award that AARP gives out each year,” AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway said. “Perhaps the most exciting thing about our nomination process is the fact we get to lift up some of the more inspiring volunteers around the state each year.”
Nominations for the AARP State Andrus Award for Community Service may be submitted by AARP members, volunteers, and chapter or unit members. Nominations also may be submitted by external organizations or groups and by members of the public at large. AARP staff and selection committee members may not submit nominations.
Selection of AARP State Andrus Award for Community Service recipients will be based on answers submitted to the following questions:
• Please describe the volunteer work that inspired you to nominate this individual for the award.
• How has the nominee’s work supported AARP’s vision and purpose?
• How has the work of the nominee improved the community or enhanced the lives of its residents for which/whom the work was performed?
• What is inspiring, courageous, unusual or innovative about the nominee’s achievement?
• How has the nominee’s work impacted other volunteers or inspired others to volunteer?