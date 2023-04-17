senior citizen elderly stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Wyoming Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors 50+ Wyomingites who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.

Nominations for this year’s award will be accepted through July 15 at the AARP Wyoming State Office. Nomination forms are available by contacting Avery Yak at ayak@aarp.org, or on the web at aarp.org/AndrusAward.

