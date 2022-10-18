scam stock.jpg
Buy Now
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

BUFFALO — AARP Wyoming will host a free paper shredding event from 3-6 p.m. at DJ’s Grocery Store at 895 Fort St. in Buffalo Oct. 19, rescheduled from earlier this month. 

The event is free to all, regardless of age or AARP affiliation, but it is asked that you register for the event by going online to events.aarp.org/shredbuffalo. Drive-ups are welcome.

Tags

Recommended for you