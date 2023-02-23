03-15-22 antelope butte appreciation day 2web.jpg

Folks 55 and older receive a free tune-up ski lesson at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area during the 55 and older appreciation day Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Antelope Butte, in partnership with The Hub on Smith and Tongue River Valley Community Center, will host another appreciation day March 28.

 Courtesy photo | Kris Korfanta

SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host 55 and older appreciation days Feb. 27 and March 20. 

From 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 20, individuals can enjoy time on the mountain and may ski or take scenic chair lift rides up the mountain and back down. 

