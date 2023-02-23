SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will host 55 and older appreciation days Feb. 27 and March 20.
From 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 20, individuals can enjoy time on the mountain and may ski or take scenic chair lift rides up the mountain and back down.
Register online at trvcc.org or call 307-655-9419. Cost for the bus ride is $5, lift tickets for skiing are $25, downhill skiing costs $15 and equipment rentals and a ski buddy lesson will be determined on the mountain. Scenic chair lifts cost $5.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a sack lunch and water bottle.